Here's What's Coming To Netflix In July

If the news of the tourist submersible that went missing on a journey to view the wreckage of the Titanic has reignited your interest in the 1912 maritime disaster, you might want to keep your Netflix subscription. The hit 1997 film “Titanic” will soon be available on the streaming service.

Netflix is due to add nearly 100 titles in July, including “Titanic,” which will join the platform on the first day of the month. The 2005 adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” is also arriving on July 1, so fans of “Succession” (and more specifically Tom Wambsgans) can enjoy Matthew Macfadyen in the iconic role of Mr. Darcy.

Other older films in the July lineup include the “Rush Hour” trilogy, the 1989 John Candy movie “Uncle Buck” and 2012’s “Snow White and the Huntsman,” along with its 2016 sequel “The Huntsman: Winter’s War.” For those who love a zombie movie, there’s also the 2013 paranormal romantic comedy “Warm Bodies.”

As for newer projects, movie fans can look forward to the release of “They Cloned Tyrone” on July 21. John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx (who also produced the movie) star as an unlikely trio sucked into a sinister government cloning conspiracy.

Several popular Netflix shows are also debuting new seasons next month. Season 2 of “The Lincoln Lawyer” will consist of two parts released on July 6 and then Aug. 3. Similarly, the second half of Season 3 of “The Witcher” is out July 27. Meanwhile, the third season of “Sweet Magnolias” drops on July 20.

Fans of “The Great British Baking Show” can enjoy the seventh season of “The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals” on July 26.

Check out the full list of July movies and shows below.

July 1

“THE DAYS” (Netflix Series)

“Bridesmaids”

“The Huntsman: Winter’s War”

“Jumanji”

“The Karate Kid”

“The Karate Kid Part II”

“The Karate Kid Part III”

“Kick-Ass”

“Liar Liar”

“ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark”

“ONE PIECE: TV Original 2”

“Pride & Prejudice”

“Prom Night”

“Ray”

“Rush Hour”

“Rush Hour 2”

“Rush Hour 3”

“Snow White & the Huntsman”

“The Squid and the Whale”

“Star Trek”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

“The Sweetest Thing”

“Titanic”

“Uncle Buck”

“Warm Bodies”

July 3

“Little Angel” (Volume 3)

“Unknown: The Lost Pyramid” (Netflix Documentary)

July 4

“The King Who Never Was” (Netflix Documentary)

“Tom Segura: Sledgehammer” (Netflix Comedy)

July 5

“Back to 15” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“My Happy Marriage” (Netflix Anime)

“WHAM!” (Netflix Documentary)

July 6

“Deep Fake Love” (Netflix Series)

“Gold Brick” (Netflix Film)

“The Lincoln Lawyer” (Season 2 Part 1, Netflix Series)

“Wake Up, Carlo” (Netflix Family)

July 7

“Fatal Seduction” (Netflix Series)

“Hack My Home” (Netflix Series)

“The Out-Laws” (Netflix Film)

“Seasons” (Netflix Film)

July 10

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

“StoryBots: Answer Time” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Unknown: Killer Robots” (Netflix Documentary)

July 11

“Nineteen to Twenty” (Netflix Series)

July 12

“Mr. Car and the Knights Templar” (Netflix Film)

“Quarterback” (Netflix Series)

“Record of Ragnarok” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

“Sugar Rush: The Baking Point” (Netflix Series)

July 13

“Burn the House Down” (Netflix Series)

“Devil’s Advocate” (Netflix Series)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Sonic Prime” (Season 2, Netflix Family)

“Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix Series)

July 14

“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Bird Box Barcelona” (Netflix Film)

“Five Star Chef” (Netflix Series)

“Love Tactics 2” (Netflix Film)

“Too Hot to Handle” (Season 5, Netflix Series)

July 15

“Country Queen” (Netflix Series)

“Morphle 3D” (Season 1)

“My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale” (Season 1)

July 16

“Ride Along”

July 17

“Unknown: Cave of Bones” (Netflix Documentary)

July 19

“The (Almost) Legends” (Netflix Film)

“The Deepest Breath” (Netflix Documentary)

July 20

“Supa Team 4” (Netflix Family)

“Sweet Magnolias” (Season 3, Netflix Series)

July 21

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”

“They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix Film)

July 24

“Big Eyes”

“Dew Drop Diaries” (Netflix Family)

“Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine” (Netflix Documentary)

July 25

“Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts” (Netflix Comedy)

“Sintonia” (Season 4, Netflix Series)

July 26

“Baki Hanma: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

“The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals” (Season 7, Netflix Series)

“Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case” (Netflix Documentary)

July 27

“Happiness For Beginners” (Netflix Film)

“The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders” (Netflix Documentary)

“Paradise” (Netflix Film)

“Today We’ll Talk About That Day” (Netflix Film)

“The Witcher” (Season 3 Volume 2, Netflix Series)

July 28

“A Perfect Story” (Netflix Series)

“Captain Fall” (Netflix Series)

“D.P.” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Hidden Strike”

“How to Become a Cult Leader” (Netflix Documentary)

“Love, Sex and 30 Candles” (Netflix Film)

“Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie” (Netflix Family)

“The Tailor” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

July 29

“The Uncanny Counter” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

July 31

“BASTARD‼” (Season 2, Netflix Anime)

Date TBA

The Dragon Prince” (Season 5, Netflix Family)

“Dream” (Netflix Film)

“Kohrra” (Netflix Series)

“The Murderer” (Netflix Film)

