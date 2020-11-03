Here’s what the Players Coalition has been working on for Election Day

Last Thursday, Anquan Boldin’s wife received a text message that made Boldin, a former NFL wide receiver and the co-founder of the Players Coalition, genuinely smile.

It was from Boldin’s brother-in-law, an ex-felon who was celebrating because he’d just voted for the first time since he was 18. It was made possible, in part, by the Nov. 2018 passage of Florida Amendment 4, which restored voting rights to 1.4 million citizens with felony convictions not related to murder or sexual offenses.

“He was actually crying after he voted, and I think he’s in his mid-40s so for me, it was personal,” said Boldin, who also has a brother who lost his right to vote to a felony conviction. “When you say felony, most people think something horrendous ... but it’s easy to get a felony just for trespassing, or you can get a felony for driving a certain mile per hour over the speed limit.

“I think having 1.4 million people have the right to vote again was big for the state of Florida.”

Two years later, Boldin, who recently spoke to Yahoo Sports in a phone interview, says the passage of the legislation was also big for the credibility of the Players Coalition, which consists of athletes who have partnered with the NFL to pursue social justice and racial equality through lobbying and legislation.

“I felt initially, people had questions about what we were really doing because of our partnership with the NFL,” Boldin said. “But my message to everybody that was a partner of the Players Coalition was, don’t go out and advocate about what you’re doing — let’s just do the work. And once you do the work, the work will speak for itself. You won’t have to go out and fight these battles about people saying, ‘Oh, they’re not legit or they’re a show for the NFL.’”

Anquan Boldin and the Players Coalition have been working on voting initiatives ahead of the 2020 presidential election. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Players Coalition works on voting initiatives

After spending a year working on Florida Amendment 4, the Players Coalition has had no shortage of other victories, too, ranging from reforms on education to youth justice to criminal justice and, most recently, voting rights.

In regards to the latter, the organization has already supported successful legislation that restored voting rights to ex-felons in Louisiana, in addition to legislation in Michigan that reduced gerrymandering and simplified the absentee voting process.

The Players Coalition is now supporting an initiative in California called Prop 17, which would restore the right to vote for 50,000 Californians who have completed their prison term.

With Election Day finally upon us, the Players Coalition has remained busy — even though they’ve stayed away from supporting particular candidates.

“We don’t want to push out any particular candidates or anything like that. We’re bipartisan,” Boldin said. “We just want to make sure people are educated, and when you educate people, they can make the right vote for themselves.”

In that vein, one of their initiatives this year is Ride to Vote, which will provide voters in Chicago and Florida’s Palm Beach County — where Boldin, a star at Pahokee High School, grew up — with free rides to the polls on Tuesday.

The goal is to increase voter turnout by simplifying the process for voters without cars to get to the polls, ensuring that people who want to get to a poll have the ability to get to it.

“The only thing they have to do is get to a bus stop, and they’ll get a voucher to make sure they’ll get to the polls to vote,” Boldin said.

Boldin said he began to activate the idea when he witnessed the difficulties that people in certain areas of his county had while working on another pet project of his — helping people get access to reliable COVID-19 testing.

