Here's What Went Down in the Eternals End Credit Scenes, Because It Was a Lot

After months of mystery, speculation, and hype, the wait for Marvel's Eternals is finally over! The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes fans back several thousand years to when a team of super-powered heroes called the Eternals, created by the Celestials, are sent to Earth to watch over humanity and protect them from extraterrestrial threats like the Deviants. The Eternals each went their separate ways when they eradicated the last of the Deviants, but must come together again when the Deviants mysteriously emerge again in present day. While the film provides additional context about the Marvel Universe's origins, the film, especially its two end credit scenes, opens up endless possibilities for the the future of the MCU. So let's break it down, but be warned, spoilers are ahead!

What Happened in Marvel's Eternals Mid-Credit Scene?

The mid-credit scene takes places after the Eternals work together to successfully stop the Emergence on Earth and the team go their separate ways. Abroad the Domo, the Eternals' spaceship, Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) are searching for their fellow Eternals Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), who originally chose to remain on Earth but have been missing for weeks.

The team suddenly senses a mysterious presence and prepares to defend themselves, but are instead met with Pip the Troll. After brushing himself off, Pip stands up to proudly introduce the brother of Thanos and great adventurer Starfox (or Eros), played by British heartthrob (and the man after all our hearts) Harry Styles. Eros greets his fellow Eternals, complementing Thena on her beauty, and reveals that Sersi, Phastos, and Kingo are in big trouble, but lets them know he knows where to find them before the scene ends.

In the comics, Eros, named after the God of love and sex in Greek Mythology, yields superhuman abilities like cosmic manipulation and pleasure stimulation. He is also Thena's cousin and teamed up with the Avengers to fight against his brother Thanos.

The scene confirms the rumors that have been circulating for weeks about Styles's introduction into the MCU and has made Harries across the internet collectively lose their minds. The actual reveal still leaves many questions about Starfox's exact role in the potential Eternals sequel and the extent of Styles's involvement in future Phase 4 MCU films.

What Happened in Marvel's Eternals Post-Credit Scene?

After witnessing his girlfriend Sersi be kidnapped by the Celestial Arishem, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) is shown in what looks like an office with a mysterious and ominous sword. Dane hesitates for a while before reaching out for it. Just as he's about to touch the sword, a mysterious voice stops him and the scene cuts off.

This reveal sets up Dane Whitman's potential future in the MCU as the Avenger the Black Knight. In the comics, the Black Knight is a hero that uses the Ebony Blade, a powerful sword that protects users against magic, but it's tainted with a dark curse. Whether Dane will go down a darker path in future films and the role of the mysterious person that stopped Dane from initially touching the sword remains to be explored in upcoming films.