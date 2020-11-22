So Prince Charles genuinely never eats lunch

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

Series four of Netflix's The Crown has provided us with a whole host of revelations about the royal family, though perhaps the most shocking is the repeated suggestion throughout the show that Prince Charles doesn't eat lunch.

While some of The Crown's accuracy has been debated, it turns out that this is one thing that's actually true. Who knew?

Prince Charles has confirmed the bizarre habit himself on his website, as part of a list of 70 facts about the Prince of Wales. Fact number 20 simply states: "The Prince does not eat lunch," though there's no further explanation.

And he's not the only royal with interesting eating habits; the Queen has reportedly never eaten a pizza - though reassuringly Prince William is apparently a pizza fan, as well as having a particular love for KFC.

However, while Charles may choose not to eat lunch, it reportedly causes problems for the staff working with him.

"It can be a problem sometimes. When we do day visits or foreign tours, he can go the whole day without stopping for a break, which means we all have to miss our lunch as well," a royal courtier told the Daily Mail back in 2004.

"It's good in a way, because it means he has time to meet more people, but he doesn't seem to notice all the rumbling stomachs around him. You just learn that you have to have a big breakfast on those days," they continued.

It's not just The Crown's viewers who've been hooked by Charles' aversion to lunch. It's the first question Josh O'Connor, who plays Charles in The Crown, wants to ask the royal too. As well as asking about lunch, Josh is also intrigued to know whether it's true that the Prince has a boiled egg with every meal - something that's referred to in the series during Camilla and Diana's lunch scene.

"Rumour has it, he doesn't eat lunch and whenever he eats he'll always have a boiled egg. It doesn't matter what it is. So I'd kind of like to ask. I want to know the truth of that," Josh told Town and Country. "I wouldn't ask him anything about Diana. I wouldn't ask him anything about Camilla. I just want to know about the boiled egg."

Us too, Josh.

Plus, if you're still wondering what other bizarre things could possibly be on Prince Charles' list of 70 facts, they include the fact that he has learned to ice skate, even receiving a Certificate of Merit, and his favourite tea is Darjeeling with honey and milk.

He's also visited almost 100 countries, and he became a member of a society of magicians called the Magic Circle, after auditioning with a 'cup and balls' trick.

The more you know, eh?

