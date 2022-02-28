Here's how to watch President Biden's first State of the Union address

Tuesday will mark an important milestone in President Joe Biden's presidency: He will give his first State of the Union to a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

It will be the first such address since the final one given by former President Donald Trump in February 2020. Biden spoke to a joint session in April, on the eve of his first 100 days in office.

The president will likely speak about several initiatives currently stalled in the Senate, such as his $1.75 billion Build Back Better infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation. He may also address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Here are some details on the State of the Union, including how to watch:

When and where will it air?

The address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

It will be carried by all major TV news networks (CBS, NBC, ABC and PBS) and cable news networks including Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, MSNBC and C-SPAN.

NPR will also carry the address.

The speech will also be live-streamed by the White House and many organizations, including USA TODAY. Readers can follow live updates on the speech from USA TODAY.

Who is giving the Republican response?

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give the Republican Party's rebuttal to the speech.

"Republican governors across America are leading the charge in defending liberty and securing unmatched economic prosperity in our states," Reynolds said in a statement. "The Biden administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought, and economic freedom. The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative, and that's what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening."

This response should also be livestreamed by news outlets.

