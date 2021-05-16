Here's How to Watch the First Three Seasons of Yellowstone if You Don't Have Cable



Yellowstone was the most-watched cable TV show of 2020, and it's no surprise. The story of the drama-filled Dutton family's Montana ranch has tons of cliffhangers, making it perfect for binge-watching. We fell in love with the Yellowstone cast, especially Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, and can't wait to find out what happens next in the entertaining show. And, don't worry! There will be more to come. Season 4 of Yellowstone has already finished filming, and two spinoffs, a prequel called Y: 1883 and another called 6666, are in the works too! The season 3 finale aired on Paramount Network on August 22, 2020, but if you don't have cable, you may be wondering how you can watch it. And, trust us, you want to watch it.

How to Watch Yellowstone Seasons 1, 2, and 3 Without Cable?

If you don't have cable, you've probably searched Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime and seen you're out of luck. But don't panic! Seasons 1, 2, and 3 are available to watch now on the new Peacock streaming service. Peacock plans start at $4.99 a month and include some of our favorite shows like Downton Abbey, Parks and Recreation, Friday Night Lights, and The Office. Individual episodes are also available to purchase through Amazon or iTunes.



