Here's Twinkle's Reply to Trolls Calling Her 'Twinkle Bomb'

In her latest Instagram post, Twinkle Khanna responded to trolls calling her 'Twinkle Bomb', a reference to Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Laxmmi (earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb). In her weekly column, Twinkle wrote about the call for Laxmmi's boycott on social media and how some trolls have been sharing morphed pictures of her, in which they have turned her skin blue and put a large red bindi on her face to make it look similar to the movie's initial posters.

"The trolls are so helpful just when I was looking for the supporting image, here it is. Crop rather than repost-you will see why in my column today. One tagged this picture with a comment, 'Third class person. You make joke about God.' I am almost tempted to reply, 'God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you.' By the way, I think I am going with the new skin tone and bindi look this Diwali like a true-blue bombshell", Twinkle wrote on Instagram.

Makers of the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer changed the film's name to Laxmmi after several Hindu outfits reportedly staged a protest alleging that Laxmmi Bomb hurt sentiments and was an insult to Goddess Lakshmi.

Making a reference to the boycott, Twinkle wrote in Times of India, "The trolls have been after the man of the house's Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb. Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me".

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 9 November.

