Here's the true story behind Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview

Jade Biggs
·6 min read
why was diana's panorama interview so controversial
True story behind Diana's controversial interviewTim Graham - Getty Images

The Crown is back for season five, and to say we're ~into~ the royal drama would be an understatement. From Tampongate to rumours that Prince Philip had an affair, there seems to be no storyline too scandalous when it comes to season five of The Crown – which explores the events of the early nineties, up until Princess Diana's tragic death in 1997.

With that time frame in mind, it should come as no surprise that the show's creators opted to include Princess Diana's landmark Panorama interview, despite Prince William's request that it "should never be aired again".

The dramatisation of the lead up to the controversial interview takes place in episode seven of The Crown 'No Woman's Land', with the actual recording of Diana's interview with Martin Bashir being the focus of episode eight 'Gunpowder'.

Three decades on from the interview that rocked the Royal Family, and amid The Crown's retelling of it – with Elizabeth Debicki in the hot seat – we took a deep dive into the controversy surrounding Princess Diana's Panorama interview...

Why was Princess Diana's Panorama interview so controversial?

Queen Elizabeth II notoriously kept royal scandals under wraps, ensuring that family matters were kept behind closed doors and that speculation was shut down as early on as possible. Stiff upper lip, and all.

But on 20 November 1995, that changed when Princess Diana sat down for an interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir on Panorama – along with 20 million people who tuned in to watch.

the true story behind diana's controversial panorama interview
Tim Graham - Getty Images

What did Princess Diana say in the Panorama interview?

In the 54-minute live interview – which was the last of its kind until Prince Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight special in November 2019 – the then-Princess of Wales did not shy away from Bashir's hard-hitting questions about her time as a royal, her battle with mental and physical illnesses, as well as her thoughts on the future of the monarchy.

Perhaps most notable of all, Diana went into great detail about Charles' ongoing romance with Camilla Parker Bowles – as well as her own extramarital affair – uttering the now-infamous line: "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

At the time of the interview, the Prince and Princess of Wales had formally separated, but a divorce was not yet underway – something which Diana said she was not pursuing due to being a child of divorce herself. Nevertheless the interview proved to be the tipping point in the Wales' marriage, and less than a month later, divorce papers were filed upon the Queen's advice.

Elsewhere in the interview, Diana admitted that her friends had cooperated with Andrew Morton's biography, for which she herself had secretly recorded tapes. She also revealed her thoughts on who should succeed the Queen as monarch in the "top job", telling Bashir that: "There was always conflict on that subject, with him [Charles]."

Diana went on, "Being Prince of Wales produces more freedom now and being King would be a little bit more suffocating. And because I know the character, I would think that the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him and I don't know whether he could adapt to that."

As for whether Diana saw herself as one day being Queen, she said: "No, I don't, no."

"I'd like to be a queen of people's hearts, in people's hearts, but I don't see myself being Queen of this country. I don't think many people will want me to be Queen," the then-35-year-old added. "Actually, when I say many people I mean the establishment that I married into because they have decided that I'm a non-starter."

"Because I do things differently because I don't go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart, not the head, and albeit that's got me into trouble in my work, I understand that. But someone's got to go out there and love people and show it."

How did the Royal Family react to Princess Diana's Panorama interview?

Unsurprisingly, the royals kept tight-lipped during the fallout of Diana's interview, but that didn't stop those close to The Firm divulging their thoughts on it. "I had lunch with the Queen not long after and she said to me unprompted, 'How are things at the BBC?' and I said, 'Oh well, fine'. And she said, 'Frightful thing to do, frightful thing that my daughter-in-law did'," Sir Richard Eyre, BBC's controller of editor policy at the time of the interview, said on Channel 5's Diana: The Interview That Shocked The World.

More recently, Princes William and Harry have condemned the interview, particularly due to the means through which it was secured (we'll come to that shortly). "It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again," William said last year. "It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others."

"Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest," Prince Harry added. "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life."

the true story behind diana's controversial panorama interview
Princess Diana just hours before her interview with BBC’s Panorama aired.JOHNNY EGGITT - Getty Images

What happened after Princess Diana's Panorama interview?

In May 2021, an independent inquiry – The Lord Dyson Report – found that the BBC covered up "deceitful behaviour" by Bashir to obtain the Panorama interview. The investigation was prompted by Princess Diana's brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, who questioned the legitimacy of how Bashir got Diana on side.

In his inquiry, Lord Dyson found that Bashir deceived Earl Spencer into introducing the journalist to his sister by showing him forged bank statements that falsely suggested individuals were being paid to keep the Princess under surveillance.

Bashir – who is played by Prasanna Puwanarajah in The Crown – said that mocking up the documents "was a stupid thing to do" and he regretted it, but claimed they had no bearing on Diana's decision to be interviewed.

In light of Dyson's findings, BBC Director-General, Tim Davie said: "Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings.

"While today’s BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way. The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew."

Can you watch Princess Diana's Panorama interview?

Unlike other TV shows that you can easily watch time after time on streaming services like Netflix, Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview isn't as easy to find. Clips of the interview are available on YouTube – although, not from the official BBC account – and snippets have been used in various royal documentaries throughout the years.

The Crown season five is available to stream on Netflix from 9 November.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Blake Lively Secretly Matched Her Met Gala Dress to the Carpet Every Year

    Blake Lively confirmed that yes, she was purposely matching her dress to the Met Gala carpet for three years. This confession shook multiple celebrities, including her good friend Gigi Hadid.

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Fernandez, Andreescu to lead Canadian squad against Italy and Switzerland at BJK Cup

    Armed with a well-rounded lineup that has plenty of star power, Canadian captain Sylvain Bruneau is aiming high at this week's Billie Jean King Cup. "We're capable of everything really," he said Monday on a pre-tournament video call from Glasgow. The 12-team finals bracket features four groups at Emirates Arena. In Group A, Canada will open against Italy on Thursday and take on Switzerland on Friday. Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu will likely serve as the singles weapons for a Canadian si

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal. His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click's future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs. “He's had a great year,” New York Mets G

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.