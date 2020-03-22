Here's What We Think About Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc's (ISE:IL0A) CEO Pay

Jeremy Masding became the CEO of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (ISE:IL0A) in 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Jeremy Masding's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc is worth €236m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €570k for the year to December 2019. That's a fairly small increase of 4.8% on year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €480k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €93m to €374m, and the median CEO total compensation was €1.1m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Permanent TSB Group Holdings stands. On an industry level, roughly 67% of total compensation represents salary and 33% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Permanent TSB Group Holdings allocates salary in line with the wider market.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Jeremy Masding takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Permanent TSB Group Holdings, below.

Is Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc Growing?

Over the last three years Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 102% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 5.2% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 78%, Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. Despite some positives, it is likely that shareholders wanted better returns, given the performance over the last three years. We're not critical of the remuneration Jeremy Masding receives, but it would be good to see improved returns to shareholders before the remuneration grows too much. This sort of circumstance certainly justifies further research, because the investment returns might still come in the future. On another note, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Permanent TSB Group Holdings that investors should look into moving forward.

