Here's What We Think About China Gas Holdings Limited's (HKG:384) CEO Pay

Ming Hui Liu has been the CEO of China Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:384) since 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other large companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Ming Hui Liu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that China Gas Holdings Limited is worth HK$150b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as HK$27m for the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$8.9m. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over HK$62b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$6.0m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts - even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of China Gas Holdings. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 48% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 52% of the pie. It's interesting to note that China Gas Holdings allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry.

Thus we can conclude that Ming Hui Liu receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of large companies in the same market as China Gas Holdings Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at China Gas Holdings has changed over time.

SEHK:384 CEO Compensation May 5th 2020

Is China Gas Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years China Gas Holdings Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 31% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 3.9%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has China Gas Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 135% over three years, China Gas Holdings Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by China Gas Holdings Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of other large companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 2 warning signs for China Gas Holdings that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

