Here's How To Tell When It's Time To Break Up (For Real)

Debating whether or not to end a relationship can be an overwhelming experience. If you’re in this situation, chances are you’re feeling a mix of complicated emotions—confusion, anxiety, indecision, even grief. Maybe you’re in a long-term relationship, but your once-solid connection is starting to fade, or your spicy romance that began a few months ago feels like it’s fizzling out. Perhaps your partner is amazing, but you secretly wonder if they’re really “The One.”

Whatever your circumstances, the question of “Should I break up with my significant other?” probably doesn’t have a clear-cut answer.

“Figuring out whether or not to leave a relationship can be a complex and challenging decision,” says Lisa Lawless, PhD, a clinical psychotherapist and the CEO of Holistic Wisdom. “If you're considering a breakup, it's essential to do some self-reflection and determine the reasons leading you down this path.”

For example, do you want to break up because your boyfriend keeps leaving dishes in the sink, or because you have deep, fundamental differences? Are you going through a rough patch because work has been stressful, or are you actually not happy together anymore? Reflecting on your unique situation can help you make an informed decision and ensure you’re not acting purely out of fear, Lawless says.

Meet the Experts:

Lisa Lawless, PhD, is a clinical psychotherapist and the CEO of Holistic Wisdom.



Patrice Le Goy, LMFT, PhD, is a Los Angeles-based licensed marriage and family therapist.



Natalie Jambazian, LMFT, is a therapist based in Los Angeles.



Laura Wasser is a divorce lawyer, family law and relationship expert, and chief of divorce evolution at Divorce.com.

If you’re considering a breakup, know that it’s normal to feel conflicted right now, and your feelings are valid. Thinking about your relationship ending is far from enjoyable, but it is possible to find happiness and peace in your decision. Here’s what to consider before breaking up with your partner, according to relationship experts.

9 Signs You Should Break Up With Your Partner

First, a quick caveat: Every relationship is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all list when determining whether or not to break up. Ultimately, the decision to break up or not will depend on your relationship’s unique circumstances—plus, some “signs” might be bigger dealbreakers than others.

Of course, it's worth noting that any form of physical or emotional abuse signals it’s time to get out and seek help from your support system. But “other signs are less obvious and more personal,” says Patrice Le Goy, LMFT, PhD, a Los Angeles-based licensed marriage and family therapist. Because everyone’s situation is nuanced, it’s important to carefully consider your decision and weigh the pros and cons of staying versus leaving, she adds.

That said, here are nine potential signs it’s time to break up with your partner:

1. You’re consistently unhappy.

No relationship is sunshine and rainbows all the time. But “if you find yourself constantly feeling more drained than energized, more sad than happy, or generally unfulfilled—even with attempts at clear communication—this can be a sign [it’s time to break up],” says Los Angeles-based therapist Natalie Jambazian, MA, LMFT.

Experiencing chronic unhappiness, repeated conflict, or overwhelming challenges with your partner could also indicate incompatibility, Lawless adds. “While all relationships can experience challenges, those should be far and few between the calm and happy intimate moments,” she explains. If, to quote Marie Kondo, your relationship no longer “sparks joy,” it could be worth reflecting on whether you’re better off cutting bait.

2. The emotional connection isn't there anymore.

If you feel like you’re growing apart from your partner—or if you’re confident that your romance has faded altogether—it may be a sign to end the relationship, says Laura Wasser, a divorce lawyer, family law and relationship expert, and chief of divorce evolution at Divorce.com.

“If the emotional connection feels like it’s slipped away and you’re living parallel lives without true intimacy, it could be a sign,” she says. Sometimes, this can look like “feeling more like roommates than romantic partners” or even avoiding each other, Wasser explains. “When you're actively looking for reasons to avoid coming home or making plans that don't include your partner, there's likely a deeper issue. Avoidance isn't the same as spending time apart, which can be healthy; it's deliberately dodging interaction.”

3. You have different core values.

Having common values is key when building a successful relationship, and misaligned principles can mean that the connection isn’t going to last long-term, says Lawless. “While it is completely reasonable to have differences of opinion, there should not be fundamental differences in your values or goals,” she says. Many couples don’t recognize this right away, she explains, and they end up sacrificing their wants and needs in the relationship to try to make the other person happy. “Both partners can feel like they’re sacrificing an important part of themselves, which often causes resentment and a loss of self-esteem,” she says.

It’s perfectly acceptable to have different opinions and preferences. Maybe your partner loves fancy vacations while you prefer to keep things more low-key, or you have different religious beliefs but you can still appreciate and celebrate each other’s traditions. The issue, Jambazian says, comes in when there are “fundamentally different goals, values, or visions of the future that cannot be worked on.”

Fundamental dealbreakers will look different for everyone, but if you share starkly different beliefs about important topics like where to live long-term, marriage, starting a family, or political issues, it may be worth considering if this relationship is for you.

4. There's a lack of trust.

Maybe your partner cheated or you caught them in a lie—or maybe they’ve continuously crossed a boundary that makes you uncomfortable, but when you bring it up, they brush things off or say you’re being overly dramatic. “If one partner consistently fails to honor your boundaries or engages in behaviors like gaslighting and belittling, it signals a significant lack of respect and trust within the relationship,” says Jambazian.

If you’ve already addressed your concerns with your partner, things don’t seem to be changing, and you still feel stuck, Lawless suggests “bravely asking yourself if there’s a path forward in the relationship” and whether or not you can ultimately experience the love you deserve.

5. You feel unappreciated (or negatively judged) in the relationship.

You deserve to feel happy, loved, and celebrated by your partner—whether you’ve been together for two weeks or two decades. If you repeatedly feel unappreciated, neglected, or even negatively judged in the relationship, it could be a sign that this isn’t the right person for you.

“When the majority of your time is spent feeling misunderstood, judged, or dissatisfied, then it demonstrates the relationship is not healthy and beneficial for your well-being,” Lawless explains. It’s one thing if your partner hasn’t made time for date night because they’re stressed at work—but it’s another if they repeatedly don’t show up for you. If they neglect your needs, are unwilling to meet you halfway, or make you feel belittled, it could signal deeper issues.

“Pay attention to how you feel when you are with your partner,” Le Goy suggests. “Does your partner make you feel ‘less than?’ Do you feel that you need to change to be accepted by them? If so, these could be red flags.”

6. You consistently fantasize about a different life, or different partners.

Although it’s normal to have crushes from time to time, fantasizing about living another life or seeing other people (instead of your current partner) could be a sign that your relationship has run its course.

“Daydreaming occasionally is natural, but if you constantly imagine a life without your partner and it seems happier, it might be an indication that your heart is somewhere else,” Wasser says.

That said, you may find that your crush on someone else (or crushes, plural) actually indicates that you’re interested in polyamory or an open relationship. "If you're contemplating whether this is a path you want to explore, ponder this: Are you drawn to the idea of sharing your life's journey with multiple partners, or is it merely the allure of novelty and variety?" Wasser says. "There's no right or wrong answer, but you should understand your motivation."

7. Your partner is uninterested in addressing issues that arise in the relationship.

In a one-sided relationship, one person appears to invest more time, energy, and effort than the other, which can lead to imbalance and resentment over time. So, if things have been rocky and you’re the only partner committed to improving the relationship, it may be time to go your separate ways.

“If you have challenges and your partner refuses to work with them—or if they don’t take any responsibility for your relationship issues—these could be signs that it is time to end the relationship,” says Le Goy. If you sense the relationship is unbalanced, it can help to bring up your feelings to your partner and see how they respond. But after that, if your partner still doesn’t try to meet you in the middle, your relationship may be at its end.

8. You notice repetitive unhealthy patterns or signs of abuse.

Every relationship has its ups and downs, but if your relationship has ongoing unhealthy patterns, it may be a sign that a breakup is the best route for you both. Jambazian says that any relationship in which “one partner criticizes the other” or that is “physically and mentally abusive” falls under this category. Unhealthy behaviors can range from “noticing repetitive toxic patterns of breaking up and getting back together without any positive changes,” or feeling restricted from your personal or professional growth because of the relationship, adds Jambazian.

If you feel afraid in your relationship, controlled, or disrespected, it’s time to move on, and potentially seek professional support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 800.799.SAFE (7233).

9. Your friends, family, and loved ones are concerned.

To be clear, the decision to end a relationship is yours and yours alone. But sometimes, it’s worth listening to people you trust—especially if they’re concerned about your personal well-being in the context of your relationship.

“If you see that many of your loved ones think you are in a bad or harmful relationship, you [may] want to pay attention to what they are seeing,” says Le Goy. “That doesn’t mean letting other people make decisions for you, but sometimes, people outside of a relationship can see things that are difficult for us to see when we are right in the middle of it.” Not everyone may love your relationship, but if multiple people are seriously concerned, it's important to consider their thoughts, Le Goy adds.

5 Signs You Should Stay Together

If you’re still interested in making your relationship work despite fears that it’s not meant to be, communication—and maybe even couple’s therapy—can help. Here are five signs your ’ship is salvageable, according to the experts.

1. There's mutual respect and healthy communication.

Your relationship may feel rocky right now, but if you and your partner respect each other and commit to open communication moving forward, there’s a chance things can still work. “The ability for you and your partner to communicate with clarity and mutual respect and address each other’s needs and concerns is a positive sign to stay together,” Jambazian says. Healthy communication may take ongoing practice, but active listening and empathy can go a long way.

2. You share the same core values and long-term goals.

According to Lawless, having shared values—like honesty, mutual respect, and a foundation of friendship—is a positive sign that your relationship has the potential to last. “When you share fundamental goals and values, it can serve as a strong foundation in your relationship, even when things get tough,” she says. “These shared anchors can guide us through troubled waters and help us get to a place of enhanced serenity with one another.”

3. You still enjoy quality time together.

“If you both still find joy in shared activities, can laugh together, and cherish the moments you spend as a couple, these are glimpses of a bond that might be rejuvenated with effort,” Wasser says.

To reignite the spark, carve out intentional quality time, Jambazian suggests. “Quality time [can look like] both partners prioritizing each other’s time and putting in effort consistently to spend time together and do things they enjoy,” she says. If you can find fun ways to foster emotional intimacy, boost your connection, and help each other feel mutually supported, things can still work out, she adds.

4. Your challenges feel external, temporary, and mendable.

“Relationships all have their ups and downs, but it is [worth] determining whether or not the issues are deep-seated or fleeting,” Lawless says. “When challenges are superficial or temporary, it may be worth going the distance.”

Sure, you may be super frustrated about your partner constantly leaving dishes in the sink. Or maybe you just had a baby and sleepless nights are starting to weigh on you both.

“When the challenges are external to a relationship, such as work, health, or family conflicts, they may be temporary,” Lawless says. “By embracing the rough patches, couples can discover a deeper bond—[it can even be] something that allows a couple to weather the storm and come out even stronger on the other side.” Can you overcome these hurdles as team? Your relationship likely can go the distance.

5. You're both committed to working on the relationship (and yourselves.)

“No relationship is perfect,” says Le Goy. “If you have problems but are both actively working on them, then you may want to give the relationship another chance. Also, if you and your partner can continue to be honest and open with each other through the difficulties, then maybe you can stay together and improve your relationship.”

In addition to working on your relationship as a whole, it’s equally important to work on yourselves as individuals—which may include engaging in deep inner healing work, Jambazian says. “[If] both partners have worked on their childhood wounds and have done some type of inner healing, this creates a secure dynamic in the relationship for a long-term healthy [relationship],” she explains. This can look like reflecting on your childhood and seeing how it impacts your current issues as an adult, she adds.

How To Decide When To End A Relationship

There is no right or wrong “time” to end a relationship, and only you can determine whether or not that time has come.

“Unless you are in imminent danger, you can take your time figuring out your options,” says Le Goy. “Don’t feel pressure to make a decision without thoroughly considering your options and the possible repercussions of staying in or leaving the relationship.”

During this process, you may make a pro and con list, journal about your emotions, talk to a relationship therapist, or even consult family and friends. However, since the decision to break up is sensitive and personal, exercise caution when seeking outside advice, Le Goy suggests. “While you can discuss your issues with family and friends, be mindful about who you share information with and how much you share,” she says. “If you decide to work things out with your partner, you may not want your friends to know every detail of your relationship and then hold that against your partner. And even if you decide to leave, it can be surprising that friends trying to be supportive by vilifying your partner can also feel bad to us, rather than comforting.”

Right now, you may feel like you have to make the decision all on your own—but it’s also worth asking yourself how your partner feels about the relationship. Are they also considering a breakup? Will they be totally blindsided? If it feels safe and healthy to involve your partner in the decision, you may find that it’s an easier call to make together.

“Unless there is concern for your physical safety, it is always best to communicate with your partner about how you are feeling,” Lawless says. “You may find that they feel the same way or have perspectives on things that may help you find resolutions or closure to your relationship. By co-creating a path forward together or apart, you can forge a healthier future.”

When making your decision, be gentle with yourself and practice self-care, Lawless advises. “This period in your life can be emotionally exhausting,” she says. “Taking the time to be certain about your choices and nourish yourself is important. Pause. Breathe deeply. It may also be an excellent time to seek the help of a therapist or a couple's counselor who can provide insights and help create a plan.”

Whatever you decide, there’s no shame in the route you take. You know yourself best, and you deserve to be in a happy, healthy, fulfilling relationship where you feel seen and heard.

“Relationships aren't about perfection,” says Wasser. “They're about two people choosing each other, flaws and all. But keep in mind that walking away doesn't mean you've failed; sometimes, it's the bravest thing you can do for both of you.”

