Here's What Taylor Swift Will Be Eating In Her $2.5 Million Super Bowl Suite

Getty Images / Levy

While we can only hope (dream? manifest?) that Taylor Swift will, in fact, make it back in time from her Tokyo Eras Tour performance for Super Bowl LVIII, we're already drooling over the luxury suite menu the pop star will likely enjoy during the big game.

According to Page Six, Allegiant Stadium (where the Super Bowl is taking place) has partnered with the Las Vegas Raiders and Levy Restaurants to bring fans a luxe menu delivered in-house by the Silver & Black Hospitality group. And yes, it's a lot bougier than Tay's chicken fingers with ketchup and seemingly ranch.

The fancy schmancy suites (which cost $2.5 million) will have an equally high-end menu. Think: shrimp cocktail tower, king crab fried rice, wagyu tenderloin, lobster and steak quesadillas, and breakfast for dinner with buttermilk fried chicken and waffles with maple syrup.

The dessert selection even features a "Hot Dog Macaron" that includes a chocolate-covered banana, chocolate macaron, vanilla ganache, and strawberry sauce.

According to content creator Luke Sawhook, who shared a sneak peak of the offerings to X, fans who shell out that $2.5 million will also get souvenir popcorn by the doors, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, BBQ burnt-end burritos, carne asada fries, and frozen cheesecake, as well as a surf and turf nachos and a wagyu loaded hot dog that's piled with crispy onions, banana peppers, and wagyu brisket burnt ends.

And while Swift might be sipping on more French Blondes in the suite, the drink menu features a number of specialty cocktails like the First and Tequila (with Casamigos Blanco, Cointreau, lime juice, and fresh lemon sour), the Sin City Sour (with Marie Brizard apricot liqueur, fresh lemon sour, and ginger beer), and The Rumming Back (with Captain Morgan, elderflower liqueur, golden passion mix, and a chilled ginger beer).

"I just ate and you still managed to make me hungry… thanks," one fan responded to Sawhook's appetizing video, while others just couldn't get over the suite pricing. "That’s the food you get for spending $2.5M? I’d be pissed off," another user chimed in.

Story continues

While Travis Kelce hasn't outright admitted to coughing up the $2.5 million for a super bowl suite, he did hint at how much the big game is costing his wallet.

"I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come," Kelce said in a recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast. So, um, just let us know how those wagyu dawgs are, huh Tay?

You Might Also Like