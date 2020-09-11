Here's What To Make Of Target Hospitality's (NASDAQ:TH) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Target Hospitality, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$49m ÷ (US$587m - US$54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Therefore, Target Hospitality has an ROCE of 9.2%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.1% generated by the Hospitality industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Target Hospitality's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Target Hospitality here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Target Hospitality. Over the past three years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.2% and the business has deployed 58% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Target Hospitality's ROCE

As we've seen above, Target Hospitality's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 81% over the last year. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

