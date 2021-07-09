Here's When Tamil Anthology 'Navarasa' Will Premiere on Netflix

On Friday, Netflix dropped the teaser and announced the release of the much-awaited Tamil anthology, Navarasa. Presented by filmmaker Mani Ratnam and writer and filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan, Navarasa is based on the nine rasas or emotions. It will premiere on the streaming platform on 6 August.

Directors Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem have teamed up for the film to bring their perspectives on each rasa. The proceeds from the films will go towards the well-being of film workers in the Tamil film industry who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the anthology Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan said in a joint statement, "We go way back in working together to raise funds for causes. During the pandemic, we realised our industry was badly hit and we wanted to do something for our people. Navarasa was born from this urge to support the Tamil film industry. We reached out to directors, writers, actors and technicians in the industry with this idea. The project was executed during the pandemic, and we ensured that the films were shot while taking all necessary precautions. Navarasa will showcase the talent and creativity of our industry. It will also support 12,000 of our colleagues to tide over the pandemic”.

