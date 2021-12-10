Here's What Taiwanese Stylist Stars Xu Will Be Wearing This Christmas

Stars Xu, a Taiwanese model, buyer, stylist and designer, has been making moves in the fashion industry for quite some time now. With her own streetwear shop called NoLimitsFun in Taiwan and having her work praised by Rihanna, Xu has a one-of-a-kind style and a creative eye when it comes to her foam sculptures. With the holiday season in full force, HYPEBAE China has tapped the stylist to create two different looks inspired by the concept of an ugly Christmas sweater.

Below, Xu also walks us through her upcoming designs, life as a mom during Christmas and more. Read on for our full conversation.

Can you share with us how you usually celebrate Christmas?

Before the mom life, Christmas was all about dressing up. But after having children, Christmas Eve has become very busy for me. I make sure to put the children to bed before midnight and quickly prepare gifts under the Christmas tree while they're asleep. This one time, my son heard me wrapping gifts and tearing tape too loudly. The next day, he told me that he heard Santa Claus eating cookies.

What is your most memorable Christmas experience?

When I worked in New York, I spent Christmas Eve looking for a restaurant only to find that everything was fully booked. At one point, it got too cold to stay outside with my colleagues, so I just walked into a restaurant in Chinatown where I ordered a Thai green milk tea with coconut milk that was unexpectedly delicious.

How would you describe the perfect Christmas outfit?

Regina George's Santa costume from Mean Girls.

What is your take on the ugly Christmas sweater and how would you personally style it?

To me, the ugly Christmas sweater is similar to cosplay -- it's ceremonial clothing. I don't know how to wear sweaters because of how much I like to move around. During the winter, I like to wear warm clothes like an oversized hoodie.

What kind of designs are you planning on making this season?

I think I'll be designing pieces using ostrich feathers, which are currently trending and can cover my entire body.

You also love to style your son. What kind of Christmas-inspired outfit would you make for him?

It would have to be something made of light material. After all, children are very active.

Can you break down the Christmas look you created for HYPEBAE?

My look for HYPEBAE is comprised of fluffy earmuffs, which comes with a variety of woolen fabric for you to choose from. I also opted for the adidas Originals Christmas sweater featuring a high neck silhouette.

What other clothes do you think can be worn at Christmas?

Hand-knitted products such as Christmas stockings, woolen hats and scarves.

Can you share with us what your Christmas plans are this year?

I'm currently teaching some art courses at my store, NoLimitsFun, which I'll be continuing this season. Compared to ordinary retail, I prefer communicating with customers and creating together. I also created a Christmas tree using a foam reaction technique. The piece features a sponge cake body with an anti-corrosion cream filling. It also has sequins, a silky ribbon and other festive decorations. It took a total of an hour and a half to complete.

Other than that, I hope to go to the mountains this year and play in the snow. I predict that this winter will be extremely cold, so I have prepared a lot of cold garments.

