Here's What Strix Group Plc's (LON:KETL) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

A look at the shareholders of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of UK£481m, Strix Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Strix Group.

View our latest analysis for Strix Group

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Strix Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Strix Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Strix Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Strix Group. The company's largest shareholder is Kames Capital plc, with ownership of 5.7%. Premier Fund Managers Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 5.6% of common stock, and Octopus Investments Limited holds about 5.5% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Story continues