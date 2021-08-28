Here's a Step-by-step Guide to Apply for Bharat Series Number for Easy State Transfer

To facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on August 28 notified that it has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles, that is, Bharat series (BH-series). The Transport Ministry has stated that a vehicle with BH mark will not require a new registration mark if the owner shifts from one State to another.

The ministry also stated that the facility will be available on voluntary basis to Defence personnel. Employees of Central and State Government, and Central and State PSUs will also be able to avail this service. Along with these, private sector companies, which have their offices in 4 or more States or union territories.

A passenger vehicle user needs to follow these steps to register a vehicle:

Step 1: The vehicle owners would first need a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the Parent State for assigning a new registration mark in another state.

Step 2: Once the road tax on a pro-rata basis is paid in the new state, a new registration mark will be assigned.

Step 3: Th third set is to file an application for a refund of the road tax in the parent state. The provision to get a refund from the parent state is a very tedious process.

Format of Bharat series (BH-series) Registration Mark is YY BH #### XX.

In this mark, YY stands for Year of first registration, BH means code for Bharat Series, while ####- is the number from 0000 to 9999 (randomized). As for XX, these are alphabets (AA to ZZ)

This scheme by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will facilitate the free movement of personal vehicles across States and UTs of India, if relocation happens. Station relocation occurs with both government and private sector employees. It was also learned that the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually after the completion of the fourteenth year. The amount will be half of the total amount which was being charged earlier for that vehicle.

