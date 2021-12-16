Here's how to stay safe during a winter power outage

Canadians know how to withstand the toughest storms, but when the power goes out on a cold and windy night, it can cause headaches for even experienced winter warriors.

So, how can you better prepare for winter power outages?

We asked our friends at the Canadian Red Cross for some tips.

"In the case of a winter storm, when the power goes out, we're hoping you'll already be prepared," MairiAnna Bachynsky, communications manager for the Canadian Red Cross, says.

"Before it even happens, we want you to do these three things: know your risks, make a plan, and pack your emergency kit."

MairiAnna recommends making a list of essentials ahead of a storm and sharing its location with members of your household.

Stock up on bottled water, canned food, blankets, pet food, and first aid supplies.

Make sure medication is topped off, for family members and pets, and kept in an elevated, dry place.

THINGS TO AVOID

Last year in the the U.S., Texas was hit with record-breaking chill and power outages, leading to an uptick in incidents of [carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning](https://www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/news/article/deep-freeze-siezes-texas-here-are-a-few-reasons-the-storm-has-been-so-disruptive]. That also led to an increase in fires, some due to the use of unconventional heating devices and open flames.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas that is a byproduct of burning gas, wood, propane, charcoal, or other fuels, the Mayo Clinic says.

When too much builds up in the bloodstream, it can cause serious tissue damage or death.

Tips from the The Canadian Red Cross on avoiding carbon monoxide poisoning include: