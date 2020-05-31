Here's How You Can Take a Stand For George Floyd Right Now

Photo credit: KEREM YUCEL - Getty Images

In the wake of the horrific murder of George Floyd, Americans have taken to the streets day after day in cities across the country to demand justice for him and other victims of police brutality. And while the protests have spawned some horrifying stories and videos, including the arrest and abuse of journalists by police, there’s something inherently hopeful in the fact that a country that has for years been flooded with stories of black people being killed by law enforcement remains activated in pressing for change.

“I thank god that there are people in the streets,” Dr. Cornel West said on CNN Friday night . “Can you imagine this kind of lynching taking place, and people are indifferent, people don’t care?”

So whether you’re participating in protests and want to do even more, or are following the news from at home and are looking for other ways to do your part, here’s a list of resources and ways in which you can get involved, from signing petitions to contacting politicians to donating to groups like Black Lives Matter and the ACLU.

Donate to the George Floyd Memorial Fund

George’s brother, Philonise Floyd, who described his brother as a "gentle giant" loved by all who knew him, has started a GoFundMe for the Floyd family. The donations will go toward taking care of George’s children, as well as “funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings.” You can donate here .

Donate to Minnesota-area justice organizations

Several grassroots campaigns in Minnesota, Minneapolis, and St. Paul are focusing on helping the community, protestors, and reform in the state. Donate to North Star Health Collective and the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help offer medical supplies and bail to protestors. For organizations focused on broader reform in Minnesota, go with Reclaim the Block and Black Visions Collective .

Contact Minneapolis representatives

You can demand further action against the officers involved with Floyd’s death by calling County Attorney Michael Freeman at 612-348-5550. The bottom of this page has a broader guide to getting in touch with Minnesota’s elected officials.

Sign petitions demanding action

This petition , by Color of Change, has over two million signatures calling for Freeman to press murder charges against the three other officers and release the protestors detained in the demonstrations. A petition on Change.org, too, is calling for Freeman and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to file charges as well. Here is another form with the same goal for charges against the officers—directed at Frey.

Help protestors and others who've been arrested make bail

The police violence affecting the people of Minneapolis does not stop at the city's limits. The Bail Project can help locate bail funds funds in your community.

Support Black Lives Matter

Since its founding in response to the slaying of Trayvon Martin in 2013, the national Black Lives Matter organization has been one of the most prominent national organizations taking a stand against police brutality. You can donate to the umbrella organization or to a local chapter .

Give to legal defense organizations

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund has a long history of litigating civil rights cases, and was founded by none other than Thurgood Marshall, the first black member of the US Supreme Court. The ACLU has also long defended the rights of protestors.

Support organizations that fight police brutality

Communities Against Police Brutality is a volunteer-based Minnesota organization that has campaigned on issues related to local police abuses for 20 years. The National Police Accountability Project was founded by the National Lawyers Guild, and works to pursue similar goals around the nation.

Support journalists covering the protests

The Committee to Protect Journalists is a global nonprofit committed to protecting freedom of the press, while the National Association of Black Journalists is America’s largest group for journalists of color.

