Here's Who 'SNL' Picked To Play Katie Britt In An Unhinged SOTU Cold Open

Scarlett Johansson auditioned for the part of “scary mom” as she launched into an unhinged parody of Sen. Katie Britt’s (R-Ala.) GOP rebuttal to the State of the Union address on “Saturday Night Live.”

Johansson made a surprise cameo during the show’s cold open after “SNL” mocked Joe Biden with an energetic spoof of the fiery remarks from the president (played by Mikey Day).

“I’ll be performing an original monologue called ‘This Country Is Hell,’” said Johansson as she mocked a rebuttal that critics deemed “overly dramatic,” “completely weird” and akin to an informercial “that comes on late Saturday morning.”

“You see I’m not just a senator, I’m a wife, a mother and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot. I’m worried about the future of our children and this is why I’ve invited you into this strange, empty kitchen. Because Republicans want me to appeal to woman voters and women love kitchen.”

Johansson, who switched her tone and delivery as Britt on a number of occasions, dramatically claimed she wasn’t “performing” before describing herself as “first and foremost” a mom.

“And like any mom, I’m going to do a pivot out of nowhere into a shockingly violent story about sex trafficking,” joked Johansson of Britt’s misleading story during the rebuttal.

“And rest assured, every detail about it is real except the year, where it took place and who was president when it happened.”

You can check out more of the “SNL” cold open below.

