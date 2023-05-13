Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

Shell plc (LON:SHEL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Shell's shares on or after the 18th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.29 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.15 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Shell has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of £24.09. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Shell can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Shell paid out just 18% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Shell generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 17% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Shell's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Shell has grown its earnings rapidly, up 32% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Shell looks like a promising growth company.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Shell's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.9% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Shell is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Shell for the upcoming dividend? It's great that Shell is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Shell looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Be aware that Shell is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

