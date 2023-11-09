Here's What We Like About Selective Insurance Group's (NASDAQ:SIGI) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Selective Insurance Group's shares on or after the 14th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.35 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.40 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Selective Insurance Group has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $103.51. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Selective Insurance Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Selective Insurance Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Selective Insurance Group paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Selective Insurance Group's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Selective Insurance Group has delivered an average of 10% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is Selective Insurance Group worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Selective Insurance Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Selective Insurance Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Selective Insurance Group and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

