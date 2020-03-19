Here's What We Like About Schindler Holding AG's (VTX:SCHN) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Schindler Holding AG (VTX:SCHN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of March, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of March.

Schindler Holding's next dividend payment will be CHF4.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CHF4.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Schindler Holding has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of CHF184.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Schindler Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Schindler Holding paid out a comfortable 50% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Schindler Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 47% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Schindler Holding's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Recent earnings growth has been limited. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Schindler Holding has delivered an average of 7.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Schindler Holding? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that Schindler Holding is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine strong earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Schindler Holding is halfway there. Schindler Holding looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Schindler Holding for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Schindler Holding that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

