Here's how to save 50% on UK cottage bookings for six people or less

From Country Living

In need of a staycation? Well, you can now save up to 50% on cottage bookings around the country for small groups of six or less.

With the government's new rule of six in place, owners of large holiday homes — which would normally host groups of around 10 or more — have introduced incredible savings to give everyone the chance to enjoy a staycation at purse-friendly prices.

Popular cottage listing site, Independent Cottages, is offering 50% off (a saving of £1,795) on the scene-stealing Incleborough House in Norfolk. With fewer larger parties booking in, the stunning Grade II listed home is now open for groups of six at a reduced rate. Inside, you'll discover seven bedrooms, a full-size pool table, private hot tub, relaxing outdoor space, cosy fireplaces and a bright conservatory area, too.

View photos Photo credit: Independent Cottages More

Other properties around the UK with reduced rates include a modern home in the Cotswolds (we love the swimming pool here), an impressive Devon barn conversion with a tennis court, and a unique Art-Deco style home in the heart of Northumberland.

The team at Independent Cottages explain: "With the Rule of Six in place (for England), now is a great time to grab a fantastic deal on a large property - from grand old houses, to barn conversions and coastal cottages.

"Due to restrictions on household gatherings some of these large homes, which normally host sizeable groups of 20 or more guests, have reduced their rates so that smaller groups can make use of these incredible properties."

Whether you're on the hunt for a slow weekend in the Cotswolds or a somewhere to make the most of your annual leave, take a look the brilliant cottages before it's too late.

BOOK NOW

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like