Here's What To Make Of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's (KLSE:SAM) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM126m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM704m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 86% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 15%. 15% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 45% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than15% because total capital employed would be higher.The 15% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 45% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. Additionally, this high level of current liabilities isn't ideal because it means the company's suppliers (or short-term creditors) are effectively funding a large portion of the business.

Our Take On SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's ROCE

In the end, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 187% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

