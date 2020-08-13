Here's Salman Khan's First Pic from Bigg Boss 14 Set

It was reported recently that Salman Khan came back to Mumbai from Panvel amid the coronavirus pandemic to shoot for the promo of upcoming season of Bigg Boss. He was seen leaving Mehboob Studios in his white Range Rover on Monday night and now his first picture from the sets of BB 14 has surfaced.

Designer Ashley Rebello shared a back shot of Salman on the sets where he can be seen wearing a stylish black jacket as he sits on a chair, waiting to be called on for shooting the BB 14 promo. Take a look.

Meanwhile, reports are doing the rounds that BB 14 promo may launch on August 15. The show is said to begin in September and reports have claimed that Salman may shoot this season from his Panvel farmhouse with a separate team there.

Needless to say, anticipation is running high to see who the faces will be on the show this year. It is said that strict safety measures have been put in place to keep the participants entering the house out of danger amid the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing may become a theme in the show this season.

Check out a promo of BB 14 that was launched by Colors TV earlier.

Are you excited for BB 14 to launch soon?