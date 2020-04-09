Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for March, by province

OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 7.8 per cent in March. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 11.7 per cent (12.0)

— Prince Edward Island 8.6 (8.0)

— Nova Scotia 9.0 (7.8)

— New Brunswick 8.8 (6.9)

— Quebec 8.1 (4.5)

— Ontario 7.6 (5.5)

— Manitoba 6.4 (5.0)

— Saskatchewan 7.3 (6.2)

— Alberta 8.7 (7.2)

— British Columbia 7.2 (5.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.

