Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for July, by province

Reuters

Record low unemployment in June highlighted Russia's stark labour shortage, statistics data showed on Wednesday, even as the rebound from last year's economic slump continued with double-digit jumps in wage growth and retail sales. Russia was hit with a barrage of Western sanctions when it invaded Ukraine in February last year, ultimately leading to a 2.1% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, a better-than-expected decline touted by Moscow as evidence of its economic resilience. Moscow regularly cites low unemployment and other recovering indicators as a sign that its economy is on the up, but the shortage of workers, exacerbated by last September's partial mobilisation for the conflict in Ukraine, is set to bite over the long run.