Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for August, by province

OTTAWA — Canada's national unemployment rate was 10.2 per cent in August. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 13.1 per cent (15.6)

_ Prince Edward Island 10.7 per cent (11.7)

_ Nova Scotia 10.3 per cent (10.8)

_ New Brunswick 9.4 per cent (9.8)

_ Quebec 8.7 per cent (9.5)

_ Ontario 10.6 per cent (11.3)

_ Manitoba 8.1 per cent (8.2)

_ Saskatchewan 7.9 per cent (8.8)

_ Alberta 11.8 per cent (12.8)

_ British Columbia 10.7 per cent (11.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020, and was generated automatically

The Canadian Press