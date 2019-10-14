Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Houston Open

The Houston Open returned to the PGA Tour schedule this fall, and while some were disappointed that the field was void of many high-profile players, it wasn't because of how much money was on the line. The $7.5 million purse up for grabs at the Golf Club of Houston this week matched the biggest prize money payout of the fall season to date (The Greenbrier also had a $7.5 million purse). And Lanto Griffin's $1.35 million first-place check matched Joaquin Niemann for the biggest so far on the PGA Tour calendar. Only the three tour stops in Asia (CJ Cup, Zozo Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions) have a bigger payday for the winner of any of the fall tournaments.

Here is the breakdown of the prize money payout for each golfer who makes the cut this week in Houston.

Win: Lanto Griffin, -14, $1,350,000.00

T-2: Scott Harrington, -13, $667,500.00

T-2: Mark Hubbard, -13, $667,500.00

T-4: Harris English, -11, $286,875.00

T-4: Talor Gooch, -11, $286,875.00

T-4: Carlos Ortiz, -11, $286,875.00

T-4: Sepp Straka, -11, $286,875.00

T-4: Xinjun Zhang, -11, $286,875.00

T-9: Chad Campbell, -10, $196,875.00

T-9: Bud Cauley, -10, $196,875.00

T-9: Stewart Cink, -10, $196,875.00

T-9: Denny McCarthy, -10, $196,875.00

T-13: Bronson Burgoon, -9, $142,500.00

T-13: Beau Hossler, -9, $142,500.00

T-13: Doc Redman, -9, $142,500.00

T-13: Cameron Tringale, -9, $142,500.00

T-17: Austin Cook, -8, $110,625.00

T-17: Peter Malnati, -8, $110,625.00

T-17: Maverick McNealy, -8, $110,625.00

T-17: Brandon Wu, -8, $110,625.00







































T-21: Kyle Stanley, -7, $88,125.00

T-21: Boo Weekley, -7, $88,125.00

T-23: Ryan Armour, -6, $67,125.00

T-23: Cameron Champ, -6, $67,125.00

T-23: James Hahn, -6, $67,125.00

T-23: Kramer Hickok, -6, $67,125.00

T-23: Andy Zhang, -6, $67,125.00

T-28: Ricky Barnes, -5, $42,482.15

T-28: Zac Blair, -5, $42,482.15

T-28: Luke List, -5, $42,482.15

T-28: Brendon Todd, -5, $42,482.15

T-28: Matt Every, -5, $42,482.14

T-28: Michael Gligic, -5, $42,482.14

T-28: Russell Knox, -5, $42,482.14

T-28: Tyler McCumber, -5, $42,482.14

T-28: Sebastián Muñoz, -5, $42,482.14

T-28: Wes Roach, -5, $42,482.14

T-28: Sam Ryder, -5, $42,482.14

T-28: Scottie Scheffler, -5, $42,482.14

T-28: Robert Streb, -5, $42,482.14

T-28: Nick Watney, -5, $42,482.14

T-42: Brice Garnett, -4, $28,125.00

T-42: Brian Gay, -4, $28,125.00

T-42: Martin Laird, -4, $28,125.00

T-45: Lucas Bjerregaard, -3, $21,825.00

T-45: Ryan Brehm, -3, $21,825.00

T-45: Roberto Castro, -3, $21,825.00

T-45: Henrik Norlander, -3, $21,825.00

T-45: Rob Oppenheim, -3, $21,825.00

T-45: D.J. Trahan, -3, $21,825.00



























































T-51: Braden Bailey, -2, $18,262.50

T-51: Michael Gellerman, -2, $18,262.50

T-51: Bo Hoag, -2, $18,262.50

T-51: Patrick Rodgers, -2, $18,262.50

T-55: Rich Beem, -1, $17,400.00

T-55: Mackenzie Hughes, -1, $17,400.00

T-55: John Huh, -1, $17,400.00

T-55: Ben Taylor, -1, $17,400.00

T-59: Dominic Bozzelli, E, $16,950.00

T-59: Rafael Campos, E, $16,950.00

T-61: Russell Henley, $+1, $16,500.00

T-61: J.J. Henry, +1, $16,500.00

T-61: Seamus Power, +1, $16,500.00

T-61: Chris Stroud, +1, $16,500.00

T-61: Cole Hammer, +1, Amateur

T-66: Sebastian Cappelen, +2, $15,900.00

T-66: Jeremy Gandon, +2, $15,900.00

T-66: George McNeill, +2, $15,900.00

T-66: Shawn Stefani, +2, $15,900.00

T-70: Graham DeLaet, +3, $15,375.00

T-70: Robert Garrigus, +3, $15,375.00

T-70: Chandler Phillips, +3, $15,375.00

73: J.J. Spaun, +6, $15,075.00

T-74: Joseph Bramlet, +7, $14,850.00

T-74: Nelson Ledesma,+7, $14,850.00

76: Rhein Gibson, +8, $14,625.00

77: Jim Herman, +9, $14,475.00

78: Bill Haas, +10, $14,325.00























































