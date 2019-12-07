Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Hero World Challenge

A working vacation. That's essentially what's going on this week at the Hero World Challenge. For those competing in the 18-player, no-cut field, the ask from tournament host Tiger Woods is that you compete in a pre-tournament pro-am, then play four rounds for a $3.5 million purse. Seems pretty reasonable, no? Last place makes $100,000, and you get to spend time relaxing in the Bahamas at plush Albany Resort. First place gets you $1 million, and more World Ranking points than if you had won at 16 "official" PGA Tour events. Lots to play for and not many people playing for it is a good formula.

How much does the entire field in the tournament benefitting the Tiger Woods Foundation have a chance at earning? Here's the prize money payout for every place in the tournament. We'll update the totals on Saturday night when the tournament end, so you can get a sense of who will be able to afford some pretty snazzy stocking stuffers come Christmas.

Win: Henrik Stenson $1,000,000.00

2: Jon Rahm $400,000.00

3: Patrick Reed $250,000.00

4: Tiger Woods $175,000.00

T5: Justin Rose $147,500.00

T5: Justin Thomas $147,500.00

T7: Kevin Kisner $137,500.00

T7: Gary Woodland $137,500.00

9: Rickie Fowler $125,000.00

















T10: Tony Finau $115,000.00

T10: Xander Schauffele $115,000.00

T10: Webb Simpson $115,000.00

13: Chez Reavie $109,000.00

14: Matt Kuchar $108,000.00

15: Bryson DeChambeau $107,000.00

16: Jordan Spieth $106,000.00

17: Patrick Cantlay $105,000.00

18: Bubba Watson $100,000.00

















