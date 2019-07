Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Evian Championship

Jin Young Ko might have been as surprised as anybody when she unexpectedly grabbed the Evian Championship lead on Sunday. Hyo Joo Kim made a triple-bogey 6 on the par-3 14th, giving Ko the advantage, one she wouldn't give back as closed out a four-under 67 at Evian Resort Golf Club in France. With the victory, Ko won her second major championship of 2019 (after being victorious at the ANA Inspiration), becoming the first multiple-major winner in a single season since 2015. She also grabbed the biggest payday of her young career. The 24-year-old South Korean earned $610,000 from a prize money payout of $4.1 million, the second largest of any event on the LPGA Tour. For the season, Ko has $1,983,822 in earnings.

So how much money did the rest of the field take home at Evian Resort? Here's the breakdown for every play who made the cut this past week.

Win: Jin Young Ko, -15, $615,000

T2: Jennifer Kupcho, -13, $290,778

T2: Shanshan Feng, -13, $290,778

T2: Hyo Joo Kim, -13, $290,778

5: Ariya Jutanugarn, -11, $172,316

T6: Moriya Jutanugarn, -10, $129,498

T6: Sung Hyun Park, -10, $129,498

T8: Megan Khang, -9, $98,169

T8: Inbee Park, -9, $98,169

10: Carlota Ciganda, -8, $84,591

T11: In-Kyung Kim, -7, $75,712

T11: Ally McDonald, -7, $75,712

T13: Lizette Salas, -6, $64,469

T13: Mirim Lee, -6, $64,469

T13: Mi Jung Hur, -6, $64,469

16: Marina Alex, -5, $57,229

T17: Brooke M. Henderson, -4, $50,045

T17: Jessica Korda, -4, $50,045

T17: Sei Young Kim, -4, $50,045

T17: Caroline Hedwall, -4, $50,045

T17: Mi Hyang Lee, -4, $50,045









































Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Jin Young Ko claims second major of the year at Evian

Story continues

T22: Brittany Altomare, -3, $43,027

T22: Bronte Law, -3, $43,027

T22: Chella Choi, -3, $43,027

T25: Eun-Hee Ji, -2, $36,970

T25: Austin Ernst, -2, $36,970

T25: Nelly Korda, -2, $36,970

T25: So Yeon Ryu, -2, $36,970

T25: Pajaree Anannarukarn, -2, $36,970

T30: Hannah Green, -1, $29,122

T30: Yu Liu, -1, $29,122

T30: Katherine Kirk, -1, $29,122

T30: Jing Yan, -1, $29,122

T30: Charley Hull, -1, $29,122

T30: Annie Park, -1, $29,122

T30: Amy Olson, -1, $29,122

T37: Georgia Hall, E, $22,683

T37: Ashleigh Buhai, E, $22,683

T37: Wei-Ling Hsu, E, $22,683

T37: Xiyu Lin, E, $22,683

T37: Mel Reid, E, $22,683

T37: Yuka Yasuda, E, Amateur

T37: Albane Valenzuela, E, Amateur

T44: Su Oh, +1, $18,506

T44: Yealimi Noh, +1, $18,506

T44: Pavarisa Yoktuan, +1, $18,506

T44: Amy Yang, +1, $18,506

T44: Gerina Piller, +1, $18,506

T49: In Gee Chun, +2, $15,873

T49: Jeong Eun Lee, +2, $15,873

T49: Hye-Jin Choi, +2, $15,873

T52: Sakura Yokomine, +3, $14,203

T52: Stacy Lewis, +3, $14,203

T52: Anne van Dam, +3, $14,203

T55: Alena Sharp, +4, $12,323

T55: Ai Suzuki, +4, $12,323

T55: Brittany Lang, +4, $12,323

T55: Mariajo Uribe, +4, $12,323

T55: Caroline Masson, +4, $12,323

T55: Paula Creamer, +4, $12,323

61: Gaby Lopez, +5, $10,863

T62: Haeji Kang, +7, $10,026

T62: Ryann O'Toole, +7, $10,026

T62: Sarah Kemp, +7, $10,026

T62: Celine Herbin, +7, $10,026

T62: Nicole Broch Larsen, +7, $10,026

T67: Celine Boutier, +8, $9,294

T67: Shi Hyun Ahn, +8, $9,294

69: Aditi Ashok, +9, $8,983

T70: Tiffany Joh, +10, $8,667

T70: Nuria Iturrioz, +10, $8,667

72: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, +13, $8,356





































































































Originally Appeared on Golf Digest