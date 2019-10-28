Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Zozo Championship

As the players sloshed through the rain-delayed Zozo Championship, sticking around for a Monday finish to the first PGA Tour stop held in Japan, they could rest assure that all the effort would be rewarded … financially that is.

The total purse given out for the no-cut, limited-field event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo was $9.75 million. That matched the largest prize money payout for any tournament on the PGA Tour that isn’t a major championship, a WGC or the Players. It wasn’t just the winner, Tiger Woods, who took home more than $1 million—$1,755,000 to be exact, while making a whole lot of history by winning his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour title. So did the runner-up, Hideki Matsuyama, who earned $1,053,000 as he tried to grab a victory in his home country.

Suffice it to say, it was a lucrative week for many in Japan. Here is the prize money payout for each player in the tournament.

Win: Tiger Woods, -19, $1,755,000

2: Hideki Matsuyama, -16, $1,053,000

T3: Rory McIlroy, -13, $565,500

T3: Sungjae Im, -13, $565,500

5: Gary Woodland, -12, $390,000

T6: Billy Horschel, -11, $338,812.50

T6: Corey Conners, -11, $338,812.50

T8: Byeong Hun An, -10, $292,500

T8: Charles Howell III, -10, $292,500

T10: Danny Lee, -9, $243,750

T10: Ryan Palmer, -9, $243,750

T10: Xander Schauffele, -9, $243,750

T13: Shane Lowry, -8, $181,837.50

T13: Ian Poulter, -8, $181,837.50

T13: Matthew Wolff, -8, $181,837.50

T13: Keegan Bradley, -8, $181,837.50

T17: Patrick Reed, -7, $134,160

T17: Justin Thomas, -7, $134,160

T17: Paul Casey, -7, $134,160

T17: Sung Kang, -7, $134,160

T17: Daniel Berger, -7, $134,160

T22: Jason Day, -6, $91,260

T22: Dylan Frittelli, -6, $91,260

T22: Tommy Fleetwood, -6, $91,260

T22: Adam Schenk, -6, $91,260

T22: Collin Morikawa, -6, $91,260



















































T27: Keith Mitchell, -5, $69,810

T27: Harold Varner III, -5, $69,810

T27: J.T. Poston, -5, $69,810

T30: Troy Merritt, -4, $61,035

T30: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -4, $61,035

T30: Emiliano Grillo, -4, $61,035

T33: Adam Scott, -3, $51,528.75

T33: Rory Sabbatini, -3, $51,528.75

T33: Sergio Garcia, -3, $51,528.75

T33: Joaquin Niemann, -3, $51,528.75

T37: Kevin Tway, -2, $42,510

T37: Lucas Glover, -2, $42,510

T37: Satoshi Kodaira, -2, $42,510

T37: Si Woo Kim, -2, $42,510



























T41: Chan Kim, -1, $33,735

T41: Viktor Hovland, -1, $33,735

T41: Adam Hadwin, -1, $33,735

T41: Abraham Ancer, -1, $33,735

T41: Vaughn Taylor, -1, $33,735

T46: Max Homa, E, $24,687

T46: Kevin Na, E, $24,687

T46: Tomoharu Otsuki, E, $24,687

T46: Louis Oosthuizen, E, $24,687

T46: Wyndham Clark, E, $24,687

T51: Shaun Norris, +1, $20,605

T51: Rikuya Hoshino, +1, $20,605

T51: Bubba Watson, +1, $20,605

T51: Adam Long, +1, $20,605

T51: Pat Perez, +1, $20,605

T51: Ryo Ishikawa, +1, $20,605

T57: Jazz Janewattananond, +2, $19,597.50

T57: Jinichiro Kozuma, +2, $19,597.50

T59: Andrew Putnam, +3, $19,012.50

T59: Tony Finau, +3, $19,012.50

T59: C.T. Pan, +3, $19,012.50

T59: Shugo Imahira, +3, $19,012.50











































T63: Yosuke Asaji, +4, $18,330

T63: Sanghyun Park, +4, $18,330

T63: Seungsu Han, +4, $18,330

T66: Jordan Spieth, +5, $17,745

T66: Kevin Kisner, +5, $17,745

T66: Scott Piercy, +5, $17,745

69: Marc Leishman, +6, $17,355

70: Jason Kokrak, +7, $17,160

71: Chez Reavie, +8, $16,965

T72: Ryan Moore, +9, $16,672.50

T72: Mikumu Horikawa, +9, $16,672.50

74: Kevin Streelman, +11, $16,380

75: Matthew Fitzpatrick, +12, $16,185

76: Joel Dahmen, +18, $15,990



























