Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 American Express

No matter what name the PGA Tour’s stop in Palm Springs, Calif., has taken over the years—the Desert Classic, the Bob Hope, the Humana, the CareerBuilder and now the American Express—the secret to winning lots of prize money has been no real secret at all. You have to make birdies—lots and lots and lots of birdies. Since the tournament went to a more traditional four-round format in 2012, the worst winning score has been 20 under par. And from 1991 to 2011, when the event was held over five rounds, only one time was the winning total worse than 23 under par.

More of the same was needed on Sunday as the leaders, Andrew Landry and Scottie Scheffler, entering the final round were already at 21 under. The 74 players who remained after they make the cut on Saturday night (to accommodate the three courses used for the first three days) competed for a total prize money purse of $6.7 million with Landry earning $1.206 million for the victory, the second of his tour career.

Here’s is the prize money payout for everyone in the field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Win: Andrew Landry, -26, $1,206,000

2: Abraham Ancer, -24, $730,300

3: Scottie Scheffler, -23, $462,300

T-4: Bud Cauley, -20, $301,500

T-4: Sepp Straka, -20, $301,500

T-6: Sam Burns, -19, $218,587.50

T-6: Sebastian Cappelen, -19, $218,587.50

T-6: Tom Hoge, -19, $218,587.50

T-6: Ryan Moore, -19, $218,587.50

T-10: Rickie Fowler, -18, $162,475

T-10: Sungjae Im, -18, $162,475

T-10: Grayson Murray, -18, $162,475

T-10: Andrew Putnam, -18, $162,475

T-14: Tony Finau, -17, $122,275

T-14: Alex Noren, -17, $122,275

T-14: Adam Schenk, -17, $122,275

T-17: Talor Gooch, -16, $98,825

T-17: Hank Lebioda, -16, $98,825

T-17: Kevin Na, -16, $98,825

T-17: Matthew NeSmith, -16, $98,825







































RELATED: The equipment Andrew Landry used to win the American Express

T-21: Paul Casey, -15, $63,398.75

T-21: Cameron Champ, -15, $63,398.75

T-21: Michael Gligic, -15, $63,398.75

T-21: Brian Harman, -15, $63,398.75

T-21: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, -15, $63,398.75

T-21: Sebastián Muñoz, -15, $63,398.75

T-21: Chase Seiffert, -15, $63,398.75

T-21: Tim Wilkinson, -15, $63,398.75

T-29: Daniel Berger, -14, $41,121.25

T-29: Cameron Davis, -14, $41,121.25

T-29: Chesson Hadley, -14, $41,121.25

T-29: Ben Martin, -14, $41,121.25

T-29: Doc Redman, -14, $41,121.25

T-29: Sam Ryder, -14, $41,121.25

T-29: Nick Watney, -14, $41,121.25

T-29: Vincent Whaley, -14, $41,121.25

T-37: David Hearn, -13, $29,815

T-37: Russell Knox, -13, $29,815

T-37: Maverick McNealy, -13, $29,815

T-37: J.T. Poston, -13, $29,815

T-37: Ted Potter, Jr., -13, $29,815

T-37: Brendon Todd, -13, $29,815











































Story continues

RELATED: This is it, the craziest sand save in PGA Tour history

T-43: Bronson Burgoon, -12, $22,445

T-43: Mark Hubbard, -12, $22,445

T-43: Brendan Steele, -12, $22,445

T-43: Vaughn Taylor, -12, $22,445

T-43: Cameron Tringale, -12, $22,445

T-48: Brandon Hagy, -11, $16,989.29

T-48: Max Homa, -11, $16,989.29

T-48: John Huh, -11, $16,989.29

T-48: Denny McCarthy, -11, $16,989.29

T-48: Harris English, -11, $16,989.28

T-48: Carlos Ortiz, -11, $16,989.28

T-48: Rory Sabbatini, -11, $16,989.28

T-55: Zac Blair, -10, $15,410

T-55: Ryan Brehm, -10, $15,410

T-55: Jason Dufner, -10, $15,410

T-55: Fabián Gómez, -10, $15,410

T-55: Scott Stallings, -10, $15,410

T-55: Jhonattan Vegas, -10, $15,410



































RELATED: PGA Tour stars trade barbs over … their abs?

T-61: Charley Hoffman, -9, $14,807

T-61: Scott Piercy, -9, $14,807

T-61: Matthew Wolff, -9, $14,80

T-64: Tyler Duncan, -8, $14,338

T-64: Tyler McCumber, -8, $14,338

T-64: Wes Roach, -8, $14,338

T-64: Patrick Rodgers, -8, $14,338

T-68: Troy Merritt, -7, $13,802

T-68: Henrik Norlander, -7, $13,802

T-68: Josh Teater, 281/ -7, $13,802

T-68: D.J. Trahan, 281/ -7, $13,802

72: Brian Stuard, 282/ -6, $13,467

73: Anirban Lahiri, -5, $13,333

74: Matt Every, -1, $13,199



























WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

