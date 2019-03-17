Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Players Championship

OK, so maybe the Players Championship isn't an official major. It does certainly come with a major reward for all those competing this week at TPC Sawgrass. With the event returning to March for the first time since 2006, the purse being offered by the PGA Tour for this year's event is a record $12.5 million. And the champion? Well, Rory McIlroy just earned $2.25 million, the largest winner's check in PGA Tour history, after shooting a final-round 70 to finish with a 16-under 282 total, one stroke better than Jim Furyk. Yep, there's was plenty major on the line this weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Here's how much money was dolled out for each golfer who played all four round at TPC Sawgrass.

Win: Rory McIlroy, -16, $2,250,000

2: Jim Furyk, -15, $1,350,000

T-3: Eddie Pepperell, -14, $725,000

T-3: Jhonattan Vegas, -14, $725,000

T-5: Dustin Johnson, -13, $456,250

T-5: Brandt Snedeker, -13, $456,250

T-5: Tommy Fleetwood, -13, $456,250

T-8: Hideki Matsuyama, -12, $350,000

T-8: Justin Rose, -12, $350,000

T-8: Brian Harman, -12, $350,000

T-8: Jason Day, -12, $350,000

T-12: Adam Scott, -11, $253,125

T-12: Joel Dahmen, -11, $253,125

T-12: Abraham Ancer, -11, $253,125

T-12: Jon Rahm, -11, $253,125

T-16: Nick Taylor, -10, $193,750

T-16: Webb Simpson, -10, $193,750

T-16: Keegan Bradley, -10, $193,750

T-16: Ollie Schniederjans, -10, $193,750





































T-20: Ryan Moore, -9, $156,250

T-20: Bryson DeChambeau, -9, $156,250

T-22: Sergio Garcia, -8, $125,000

T-22: J.T. Poston, -8, $125,000

T-22: Tony Finau, -8, $125,000

T-22: Kevin Kisner, -8, $125,000

T-26: Emiliano Grillo, -7, $94,375

T-26: Billy Horschel, -7, $94,375

T-26: Matt Kuchar, -7, $94,375

T-26: Byeong Hun An, -7, $94,375

T-30: Gary Woodland, -6, $77,625

T-30: Tiger Woods, -6, $77,625

T-30: Matt Wallace, -6, $77,625

T-30: Lucas Bjerregaard, -6, $77,625

T-30: Tom Hoge, -6, $77,625

T-35: Charles Howell III, -5, $60,312.50

T-35: Seamus Power, -5, $60,312.50

T-35: Brice Garnett, -5, $60,312.50

T-35: Justin Thomas, -5, $60,312.50

T-35: Rory Sabbatini, -5, $60,312.50

T-35: Russell Knox, -5, $60,312.50









































T-41: Thorbjørn Olesen, -4, $45,000

T-41: Martin Trainer, -4, $45,000

T-41: Matthew Fitzpatrick, -4, $45,000

T-41: Denny McCarthy, -4, $45,000

T-41: Corey Conners, -4, $45,000

T-41: Vaughn Taylor, -4, $45,000

T-47: Bud Cauley, -3, $31,388.89

T-47: Jason Kokrak, -3, $31,388.89

T-47: Andrew Landry, -3, $31,388.89

T-47: Sung Kang, -3, $31,388.89

T-47: Kelly Kraft, -3, $31,388.89

T-47: Keith Mitchell, -3, $31,388.89

T-47: Richy Werenski, -3, $31,388.89

T-47: Rickie Fowler, -3, $31,388.89

T-47: Patrick Reed, -3, $31,388.88

T-56: Louis Oosthuizen, -2, $27,250

T-56: Brooks Koepka, -2, $27,250

T-56: Cameron Smith, -2, $27,250

T-56: Chris Kirk, -2, $27,250

T-56: Scott Piercy, -2, $27,250

T-56: Francesco Molinari, -2, $27,250

T-56: Si Woo Kim, -2, $27,250

T-56: Bubba Watson, -2, $27,250

T-56: Luke List, -2, $27,250

T-56: Ian Poulter, -2, $27,250

T-56: Brian Gay, -2, $27,250

T-67: Scott Langley, -1, $25,500

T-67: Jimmy Walker, -1, $25,500

T-67: Daniel Berger, -1, $25,500

70: Michael Thompson, E, $25,000

71: Martin Kaymer, +3, $24,750

T-72: C.T. Pan, +4, $24,375

T-72: Branden Grace, +4, $24,375

































































