Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Travelers Championship

A six-stroke lead was a pretty comfortable advantage for Chez Reavie as he entered the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on Sunday. Of course, the 37-year-old didn’t want to hear anything about the tournament already being over when he spoke to the media on Saturday night after signing for a third-round 63, least the final round in Cromwell, Conn., turn into a collapse rather than a victory lap.

Thankfully for Reavie, it was the latter. A final-round 69 was good enough to clinch a four-stroke win over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher, although the lead was down to just one stroke when Reavie stood on the 71st tee. A birdie by Reavie on the par-4 17th and a double bogey by Bradley after he missed the green with his approach and three-putted turned the event back into a runaway.

With Reavie hanging on to grab his second career PGA Tour title, he made a little personal history. Reavie pockets a $1.296 million payday as the 2019 Travelers champion, which is the largest check in his 11 seasons on the PGA Tour. When Reavie won the 2008 RBC Canadian Open, he pulled in a $900,000 first prize.

A win also means that for the fifth time this season Reavie will have made $290,000 or more in a tour event. His season-long earnings rise to $3.5 million, which surpasses his all-time best season on the PGA Tour in terms of earnings ($2.7 million in 2017-’18).

The overall purse at TPC River Highlands is $7.2 million. Here’s the prize money break down for the entire field that’s playing all 72 holes.

Win: Chez Reavie, -17, $1,296,000

T-2: Zack Sucher, -13, $633,600

T-2: Keegan Bradley, -13, $633,600

4: Vaughn Taylor, -12, $345,600

T-5: Paul Casey, -11, $262,800

T-5: Joaquin Niemann, -11, $262,800

T-5: Kevin Tway, -11, $262,800

T-8: Abraham Ancer, -10, $194,400

T-8: Brian Harman, -10, $194,400

T-8: Jason Day, -10, $194,400

T-8: Bryson DeChambeau, -10, $194,400

T-8: Roberto Díaz, -10, $194,400

T-13: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, -9, $144,000

T-13: Tommy Fleetwood, -9, $144,000

T-15: Kevin Kisner, -8, $115,200

T-15: Ryan Moore, -8, $115,200

T-15: Kevin Streelman, -8, $115,200

T-15: Wyndham Clark, -8, $115,200

T-15: Patrick Cantlay, -8, $115,200

20: Alex Prugh, -7, $93,600







































T-21: Russell Knox, -6, $65,760

T-21: Sungjae Im, -6, $65,760

T-21: Harold Varner III, -6, $65,760

T-21: Marc Leishman, -6, $65,760

T-21: Brendan Steele, -6, $65,760

T-21: Cody Gribble, -6, $65,760

T-21: Robert Streb, -6, $65,760

T-21: Adam Long, -6, $65,760

T-21: Martin Laird, -6, $65,760

T-30: Stephan Jaeger, -5, $43,740

T-30: Freddie Jacobson, -5, $43,740

T-30: Peter Malnati, -5, $43,740

T-30: Patrick Reed, -5, $43,740

T-30: Nick Watney, -5, $43,740

T-30: J.J. Spaun, -5, $43,740

T-36: Collin Morikawa, -4, $32,451.43

T-36: Louis Oosthuizen, -4, $32,451.43

T-36: Kyle Stanley, -4, $32,451.43

T-36: C.T. Pan, -4, $32,451.43

T-36: Justin Thomas, -4, $32,451.43

T-36: Josh Teater, -4, $32,451.43

T-36: Ryan Blaum, -4, $32,451.42











































T-43: Sam Burns, -3, $21,924

T-43: Tyler Duncan, -3, $21,924

T-43: Brandt Snedeker, -3, $21,924

T-43: Cameron Davis, -3, $21,924

T-43: Joel Dahmen, -3, $21,924

T-43: Sangmoon Bae, -3, $21,924

T-43: Chip McDaniel, -3, $21,924

T-43: Andrew Landry, -3, $21,924

T-51: Sam Ryder, -2, $17,328

T-51: Hank Lebioda, -2, $17,328

T-51: Mackenzie Hughes, -2, $17,328

T-54: Bubba Watson, -1, $16,560

T-54: Ryan Armour, -1, $16,560

T-54: Viktor Hovland, -1, $16,560

T-57: Brooks Koepka, E, $16,128

T-57: Francesco Molinari, E, $16,128

T-57: Andrew Putnam, E, $16,128

T-60: Emiliano Grillo, +1, $15,480

T-60: Richy Werenski, +1, $15,480

T-60: Brandon Harkins, +1, $15,480

T-60: Bronson Burgoon, +1, $15,480

T-60: Kramer Hickok, +1, $15,480

T-60: Scott Brown, +1, $15,480

T-66: Seamus Power, +2, $14,904

T-66: Scott Langley, +2, $14,904

68: Brady Schnell, +3, $14,688

69: Seth Reeves, +5, $14,544

70: Sam Saunders, +6, $14,400























































