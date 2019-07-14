Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 John Deere Classic

There’s a reason why we detail each week how much prize money golfers are playing for on the PGA Tour. All due respect to FedEx Cup points, but they aren’t going to buy you that new car or help pay for your next family vacation. And sure, we know the tour no longer uses the money list to determine whether players retain their tour cards for the next season, but prize money earned remains what average golfers can most relate to (well, as much as they can relate to a tour pro making north of $1 million for a victory).

So, yes, while we’ve gotten to the time on the PGA Tour calendar, with just five regular-season tour events remaining after this week's John Deere Classic, where FedEx Cup points are becoming more relevant, indulge us as we once again share what players saw coming into their bank accounts from TPC Deere Run. The overall purse was $6 million with Dylan Frittelli taking home $1.08 million for his maiden tour victory.

Below is the John Deere Classic prize money breakdown for every golfer who played all 72 holes in Moline, Ill.

Win: Dylan Frittelli, 263/-21, $1,080,000

2: Russell Henley, 265/-19, $648,000

3: Andrew Landry, 266/-18, $408,000

T4: Collin Morikawa, 267/-17, $264,000

T4: Chris Stroud, 267/-17, $264,000

T6: Charles Howell III, 268/-16, $194,250

T6: Adam Schenk, 268/-16, $194,250

T6: Vaughn Taylor, 268/-16, $194,250

T6: Nick Watney, 268/-16, $194,250

T10: Lucas Glover, 269/-15, $133,000

T10: Bill Haas, 269/-15, $133,000

T10: Joaquin Niemann, 269/-15, $133,000

T10: Wes Roach, 269/-15, $133,000

T10: Sam Saunders, 269/-15, $133,000

T10: Roger Sloan, 269/-15, $133,000

T16: Viktor Hovland, 270/-14, $99,000

T16: Cameron Tringale, 270/-14, $99,000

































T18: Bud Cauley, 271/-13, $70,500

T18: Ryan Moore, 271/-13, $70,500

T18: Ryan Palmer, 271/-13, $70,500

T18: Sam Ryder, 271/-13, $70,500

T18: Scott Stallings, 271/-13, $70,500

T18: Kyle Stanley, 271/-13, $70,500

T18: Adam Svensson, 271/-13, $70,500

T18: Brendon Todd, 271/-13, $70,500

T26: Roberto Castro, 272/-12, $42,600

T26: Tyler Duncan, 272/-12, $42,600

T26: Brian Harman, 272/-12, $42,600

T26: Beau Hossler, 272/-12, $42,600

T26: Sungjae Im, 272/-12, $42,600

T26: Nate Lashley, 272/-12, $42,600

T26: Sepp Straka, 272/-12, $42,600

T33: Daniel Berger, 273/-11, $33,150

T33: Freddie Jacobson, 273/-11, $33,150

T33: Shawn Stefani, 273/-11, $33,150

T33: Nick Taylor, 273/-11, $33,150

T37: Brice Garnett, 274/-10, $24,000

T37: Zach Johnson, 274/-10, $24,000

T37: Martin Laird, 274/-10, $24,000

T37: Sebastián Muñoz, 274/-10, $24,000

T37: Pat Perez, 274/-10, $24,000

T37: Doc Redman, 274/-10, $24,000

T37: Michael Thompson, 274/-10, $24,000

T37: Jhonattan Vegas, 274/-10, $24,000

T37: Johnson Wagner, 274/-10, $24,000

T37: Matthew Wolff, 274/-10, $24,000

























































T47: Sangmoon Bae, 275/-9, $15,620

T47: Bronson Burgoon, 275/-9, $15,620

T47: Brandon Harkins, 275/-9, $15,620

T47: Anirban Lahiri, 275/-9, $15,620

T47: Ollie Schniederjans, 275/-9, $15,620

T47: Richy Werenski, 275/-9, $15,620

T53: Cameron Davis, 276/-8, $13,960

T53: Adam Long, 276/-8, $13,960

T53: Harold Varner III, 276/-8, $13,960

T56: Ryan Blaum, 277/-7, $13,440

T56: Luke Donald, 277/-7, $13,440

T56: Tom Lovelady, 277/-7, $13,440

T56: Peter Malnati, 277/-7, $13,440

T56: Zack Sucher, 277/-7, $13,440

T61: J.J. Henry, 278/-6, $13,020

T61: Seamus Power, 278/-6, $13,020

T63: Stewart Cink, 279/-5, $12,720

T63: Billy Hurley III, 279/-5, $12,720

T63: Whee Kim, 279/-5, $12,720

66: Kelly Kraft, 280/-4, $12,480

T67: Austin Cook, 281/-3, $12,240

T67: Derek Fathauer, 281/-3, $12,240

T67: Josh Teater, 281/-3, $12,240

70: John Senden, 283/-1, $12,000















































