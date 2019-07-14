Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 John Deere Classic
There’s a reason why we detail each week how much prize money golfers are playing for on the PGA Tour. All due respect to FedEx Cup points, but they aren’t going to buy you that new car or help pay for your next family vacation. And sure, we know the tour no longer uses the money list to determine whether players retain their tour cards for the next season, but prize money earned remains what average golfers can most relate to (well, as much as they can relate to a tour pro making north of $1 million for a victory).
So, yes, while we’ve gotten to the time on the PGA Tour calendar, with just five regular-season tour events remaining after this week's John Deere Classic, where FedEx Cup points are becoming more relevant, indulge us as we once again share what players saw coming into their bank accounts from TPC Deere Run. The overall purse was $6 million with Dylan Frittelli taking home $1.08 million for his maiden tour victory.
Below is the John Deere Classic prize money breakdown for every golfer who played all 72 holes in Moline, Ill.
Win: Dylan Frittelli, 263/-21, $1,080,000
2: Russell Henley, 265/-19, $648,000
3: Andrew Landry, 266/-18, $408,000
T4: Collin Morikawa, 267/-17, $264,000
T4: Chris Stroud, 267/-17, $264,000
T6: Charles Howell III, 268/-16, $194,250
T6: Adam Schenk, 268/-16, $194,250
T6: Vaughn Taylor, 268/-16, $194,250
T6: Nick Watney, 268/-16, $194,250
T10: Lucas Glover, 269/-15, $133,000
T10: Bill Haas, 269/-15, $133,000
T10: Joaquin Niemann, 269/-15, $133,000
T10: Wes Roach, 269/-15, $133,000
T10: Sam Saunders, 269/-15, $133,000
T10: Roger Sloan, 269/-15, $133,000
T16: Viktor Hovland, 270/-14, $99,000
T16: Cameron Tringale, 270/-14, $99,000
T18: Bud Cauley, 271/-13, $70,500
T18: Ryan Moore, 271/-13, $70,500
T18: Ryan Palmer, 271/-13, $70,500
T18: Sam Ryder, 271/-13, $70,500
T18: Scott Stallings, 271/-13, $70,500
T18: Kyle Stanley, 271/-13, $70,500
T18: Adam Svensson, 271/-13, $70,500
T18: Brendon Todd, 271/-13, $70,500
T26: Roberto Castro, 272/-12, $42,600
T26: Tyler Duncan, 272/-12, $42,600
T26: Brian Harman, 272/-12, $42,600
T26: Beau Hossler, 272/-12, $42,600
T26: Sungjae Im, 272/-12, $42,600
T26: Nate Lashley, 272/-12, $42,600
T26: Sepp Straka, 272/-12, $42,600
T33: Daniel Berger, 273/-11, $33,150
T33: Freddie Jacobson, 273/-11, $33,150
T33: Shawn Stefani, 273/-11, $33,150
T33: Nick Taylor, 273/-11, $33,150
T37: Brice Garnett, 274/-10, $24,000
T37: Zach Johnson, 274/-10, $24,000
T37: Martin Laird, 274/-10, $24,000
T37: Sebastián Muñoz, 274/-10, $24,000
T37: Pat Perez, 274/-10, $24,000
T37: Doc Redman, 274/-10, $24,000
T37: Michael Thompson, 274/-10, $24,000
T37: Jhonattan Vegas, 274/-10, $24,000
T37: Johnson Wagner, 274/-10, $24,000
T37: Matthew Wolff, 274/-10, $24,000
T47: Sangmoon Bae, 275/-9, $15,620
T47: Bronson Burgoon, 275/-9, $15,620
T47: Brandon Harkins, 275/-9, $15,620
T47: Anirban Lahiri, 275/-9, $15,620
T47: Ollie Schniederjans, 275/-9, $15,620
T47: Richy Werenski, 275/-9, $15,620
T53: Cameron Davis, 276/-8, $13,960
T53: Adam Long, 276/-8, $13,960
T53: Harold Varner III, 276/-8, $13,960
T56: Ryan Blaum, 277/-7, $13,440
T56: Luke Donald, 277/-7, $13,440
T56: Tom Lovelady, 277/-7, $13,440
T56: Peter Malnati, 277/-7, $13,440
T56: Zack Sucher, 277/-7, $13,440
T61: J.J. Henry, 278/-6, $13,020
T61: Seamus Power, 278/-6, $13,020
T63: Stewart Cink, 279/-5, $12,720
T63: Billy Hurley III, 279/-5, $12,720
T63: Whee Kim, 279/-5, $12,720
66: Kelly Kraft, 280/-4, $12,480
T67: Austin Cook, 281/-3, $12,240
T67: Derek Fathauer, 281/-3, $12,240
T67: Josh Teater, 281/-3, $12,240
70: John Senden, 283/-1, $12,000
