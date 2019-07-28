Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

When you listen to the elevator pitch for golfers competing at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational you can’t help but ask yourself, “But what’s the catch?” Come to TPC Southwind outside of Memphis, play four rounds and you’re guaranteed a minimum of $52,000, not to mention the ability to gobble up plenty of FedEx Cup and World Ranking points. And if you get into contention, well, the first-place check is $1.745 million, which even for PGA Tour pros with swollen bank accounts is a number that will turn heads. Heck, even the 26th-place finisher at TPC Southwind rakes in $100,000. And, again, all you have to do is show up and finish all four rounds.

Mind you, there were a few golfers who qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude who chose to pass on the offer, Tiger Woods and Shane Lowry being the most notable, but their absences can be considered of the excused variety (fatigue for Woods and, well, celebratory fatigue for Lowry, the new keeper of the claret jug). The rest of the golfers in the field made their way to Tennessee, most after playing in Open Championship in Northern Ireland the previous week, to make good on the chance to claim a prestigious title and some of the loot from the overall prize money payout of $10.25 million.

Here’s the prize money payout for everybody in the field this week, with Brooks Koepka once again earning a seven-figure check for his victory. For the record, it's the third time this season that Koepka has made more than $1.7 million in a single tournament.

Win: Brooks Koepka, 264/-16, $1,745,000

2: Webb Simpson, 267/-13, $1,095,000

3: Marc Leishman, 268/-12, $602,000

T-4: Tommy Fleetwood, 269/-11, $384,333.34

T-4: Matthew Fitzpatrick, 269/-11, $384,333.33

T-4: Rory McIlroy, 269/-11, $384,333.33

7: Jon Rahm, 270/-10, $273,000

8: Ian Poulter, 271/-9, $242,000

T-9: Billy Horschel, 272/-8, $205,000

T-9: Bubba Watson, 272/-8, $205,000

11: Justin Rose, 273/-7, $183,000

T-12: Rafa Cabrera Bello, 274/-6, $143,625

T-12: Patrick Cantlay, 274/-6, $143,625

T-12: Alex Noren, 274/-6, $143,625

T-12: Aaron Rai, 274/-6, $143,625

T-12: Patrick Reed, 274/-6, $143,625

T-12: Cameron Smith, 274/-6, $143,625

T-12: Jordan Spieth, 274/-6, $143,625

T-12: Justin Thomas, 274/-6, $143,625

T-20: Dustin Johnson, 275/-5, $113,500

T-20: Nate Lashley, 275/-5, $113,500

T-20: Haotong Li, 275/-5, $113,500

T-20: Louis Oosthuizen, 275/-5, $113,500













































T-24: Adam Long, 276/-4, $103,000

T-24: Andrew Putnam, 276/-4, $103,000

T-24: Matthew Wolff, 276/-4, $103,000

T-27: Paul Casey, 277/-3, $86,250

T-27: Corey Conners, 277/-3, $86,250

T-27: Tony Finau, 277/-3, $86,250

T-27: Jim Furyk, 277/-3, $86,250

T-27: Shugo Imahira, 277/-3, $86,250

T-27: Kevin Kisner, 277/-3, $86,250

T-27: Thorbjørn Olesen, 277/-3, $86,250

T-27: Chez Reavie, 277/-3, $86,250

T-27: Xander Schauffele, 277/-3, $86,250

T-27: Brandt Snedeker, 277/-3, $86,250

T-27: Henrik Stenson, 277/-3, $86,250

T-27: Matt Wallace, 277/-3, $86,250

39: Keith Mitchell, 278/-2, $76,000

T-40: Jason Day, 279/-1, $74,000

T-40: Sergio Garcia, 279/-1, $74,000

T-40: Adam Scott, 279/-1, $74,000





































T-43: Justin Harding, 280/E, $70,000

T-43: Tyrrell Hatton, 280/E, $70,000

T-43: Matt Kuchar, 280/E, $70,000

T-43: Hideki Matsuyama, 280/E, $70,000

T-43: Kevin Na, 280/E, $70,000

T-48: Bryson DeChambeau, 281/+1, $66,000

T-48: C.T. Pan, 281/+1, $66,000

T-48: Danny Willett, 281/+1, $66,000

T-51: Lucas Bjerregaard, 284/+4, $63,000

T-51: Philip Eriksson, 284/+4, $63,000

T-51: Eddie Pepperell, 284/+4, $63,000

54: J.B. Holmes, 285/+5, $61,000

T-55: Kodai Ichihara, 286/+6, $59,500

T-55: Gary Woodland, 286/+6, $59,500

57: Phil Mickelson, 288/+8, $58,000

T-58: Mikumu Horikawa, 290/+10, $56,500

T-58: Poom Saksansin, 290/+10, $56,500

60: Sung Kang, 291/+11, $55,000

T-61: Keegan Bradley, 292/+12, $53,500

T-61: Max Homa, 292/+12, $53,500

63: Kevin Tway, 297/+17, $52,000









































Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

