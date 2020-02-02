Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open

There’s one thing that you can always seem to count on at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. And, no, we're not talking about the rowdy crowds. How about a close finish at TPC Scottsdale.

For the fourth time in five years, a playoff was needed to decide the winner, Webb Simpson beating Tony Finau with a birdie on the first extra hole after Simpson made birdies on the 17th and 18th holes. Stretching back 14 years, the tournament has had seven playoffs decide the finish. In five of the other seven years, the champion has won by just one shot. A year ago, Fowler some how bucked the trend when he won by a stress-free two strokes, and in the one blow-out victory, Phil Mickelson was a four in 2013.

For Simpson’s effort, the now six-time PGA Tour winner, takes home a prize money payout of $1.314 million from the total purse of $7.3 million. Here is the prize money payout for every golfer who made the cut this week at TPC Scottsdale.

Win: Webb Simpson, 267/-17, $1,314,000

P-2: Tony Finau, 267/-17, $795,700

T-3: Nate Lashley, 270/-14, $386,900

T-3: Justin Thomas, 270/-14, $386,900

T-3: Bubba Watson, 270/-14, $386,900

T-6: Max Homa, 271/-13, $255,500

T-6: Scott Piercy, 271/-13, $255,500

8: Adam Long, 272/-12, $228,125

T-9: Daniel Berger, 273/-11, $170,767.86

T-9: Branden Grace, 273/-11, $170,767.86

T-9: Billy Horschel, 273/-11, $170,767.86

T-9: Mark Hubbard, 273/-11, $170,767.86

T-9: Jon Rahm, 273/-11, $170,767.86

T-9: Byeong Hun An, 273/-11, $170,767.85

T-9: Hudson Swafford, 273/-11, $170,767.85

T-16: Harris English, 274/-10, $97,211.67

T-16: Brandon Hagy, 274/-10, $97,211.67

T-16: Matt Kuchar, 274/-10, $97,211.67

T-16: Hideki Matsuyama, 274/-10, $97,211.67

T-16: Keith Mitchell, 274/-10, $97,211.67

T-16: Patrick Rodgers, 274/-10, $97,211.67

T-16: J.B. Holmes, 274/-10, $97,211.66

T-16: Russell Knox, 274/-10, $97,211.66

T-16: Xander Schauffele, 274/-10, $97,211.66















































T-25: Bud Cauley, 275/-9, $52,600.56

T-25: James Hahn, 275/-9, $52,600.56

T-25: Harry Higgs, 275/-9, $52,600.56

T-25: Danny Lee, 275/-9, $52,600.56

T-25: Carlos Ortiz, 275/-9, $52,600.56

T-25: Tom Hoge, 275/-9, $52,600.55

T-25: Luke List, 275/-9, $52,600.55

T-25: Collin Morikawa, 275/-9, $52,600.55

T-25: Xinjun Zhang, 275/-9, $52,600.55

T-34: Wyndham Clark, 276/-8, $39,785

T-34: Sungjae Im, 276/-8, $39,785

T-34: Doc Redman, 276/-8, $39,785

T-37: Rickie Fowler, 277/-7, $34,675

T-37: J.T. Poston, 277/-7, $34,675

T-37: Kevin Tway, 277/-7, $34,675

T-40: Aaron Baddeley, 278/-6, $28,835

T-40: Adam Hadwin, 278/-6, $28,835

T-40: Charley Hoffman, 278/-6, $28,835

T-40: John Huh, 278/-6, $28,835

T-40: Gary Woodland, 278/-6, $28,835







































T-45: Corey Conners, 279/-5, $23,725

T-45: Andrew Landry, 279/-5, $23,725

T-47: Sebastián Muñoz, 280/-4, $20,951

T-47: J.J. Spaun, 280/-4, $20,951

T-49: Keegan Bradley, 281/-3, $18,809.67

T-49: Brian Harman, 281/-3, $18,809.67

T-49: Nick Taylor, 281/-3, $18,809.66

T-52: Bryson DeChambeau, 282/-2, $17,593

T-52: Brice Garnett, 282/-2, $17,593

T-52: Sung Kang, 282/-2, $17,593

T-55: K.J. Choi, 283/-1, $16,936

T-55: Martin Laird, 283/-1, $16,936

T-55: Grayson Murray, 283/-1, $16,936

T-55: Sam Ryder, 283/-1, $16,936

T-59: Chesson Hadley, 284/E, $16,498

T-59: Denny McCarthy, 284/E, $16,498

T-61: Talor Gooch, 285/+1, $16,206

T-61: Patton Kizzire, 285/+1, $16,206

T-63: Dylan Frittelli, 287/+3, $15,841

T-63: C.T. Pan, 287/+3, $15,841

T-63: Jimmy Walker, 287/+3, $15,841

66: Beau Hossler, 289/+5, $15,549











































