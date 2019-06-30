Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic

A six-stroke lead entering the final round of the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic proved to be more than enough cushion for Nate Lashley. The 36-year-old, searching for his first PGA Tour win, never looked overcome by the moment, shooting an impressive two-under 70 to end the day with the same six-stroke advantage over runner-up Doc Redmond.

Suffice it to say, the day was a career changer for Lashley, a former University of Arizona golfer who tragically endured the death 15 years ago of his parents and girlfriend after they came to watch him play in a college tournament. Lashley's win earned him $1.314 million, which exceeds his entire career earnings on the PGA Tour prior to Sunday ($838,152).

Before this week, Lashley had competed in 32 PGA Tour events and had just one top-10 finish. That was a T-8 at the Puerto Rico Classic in February. Interestingly, it was not his previously biggest one-event payday, as that earned him only $90,000. A T-12 at the Desert Classic in January allowed him to cash a $112,100 check.

The overall purse at Detroit Golf Club is $7.3 million. Here’s the prize money break down for every golfer in the field who played all 72 holes.

Win: Nate Lashley, -25, $1,314,000

2: Doc Redman, -19, $788,400

T-3: Rory Sabbatini, -18, $417,600

T-3: Wes Roach, -18, $417,600

T-5: Brandt Snedeker, -17, $235,800

T-5: Joaquin Niemann, -17, $235,800

T-5: Ted Potter, Jr., -17, $235,800

T-5: Brian Stuard, -17, $235,800

T-5: Cameron Tringale, -17, $235,800

T-5: Patrick Reed, -17, $235,800

T-11: Sepp Straka, -16, $172,800

T-11: J.T. Poston, -16, $172,800

T-13: Viktor Hovland, -15, $135,000

T-13: J.J. Spaun, -15, $135,000

T-13: Byeong Hun An, -15, $135,000

T-13: Hideki Matsuyama, -15, $135,000

T-17: Billy Horschel, -14, $104,400

T-17: Brice Garnett, -14, $104,400

T-17: Wyndham Clark, -14, $104,400

T-17: Talor Gooch, -14, $104,400







































T-21: Jimmy Walker, -13, $67,590

T-21: Mackenzie Hughes, -13, $67,590

T-21: Kyle Stanley, -13, $67,590

T-21: Roger Sloan, -13, $67,590

T-21: Denny McCarthy, -13, $67,590

T-21: Danny Lee, -13, $67,590

T-21: J.B. Holmes, -13, $67,590

T-21: Sungjae Im, -13, $67,590

T-29: Cameron Smith, -12, $45,780

T-29: Jonas Blixt, -12, $45,780

T-29: Joey Garber, -12, $45,780

T-29: Martin Piller, -12, $45,780

T-29: Jason Kokrak, -12, $45,780

T-29: Peter Malnati, -12, $45,780

T-35: Josh Teater, -11, $33,994.29

T-35: Bronson Burgoon, -11, $33,994.29

T-35: Nick Taylor, -11, $33,994.29

T-35: Shawn Stefani, -11, $33,994.29

T-35: Aaron Wise, -11, $33,994.29

T-35: Kevin Streelman, -11, $33,994.29

T-35: Charles Howell III, -11, $33,994.29









































T-42: Anirban Lahiri, -10, $25,920

T-42: Max Homa, -10, $25,920

T-42: Sam Burns, -10, $25,920

T-42: Adam Schenk, -10, $25,920

T-46: Chase Wright, -9, $18,980

T-46: Dylan Frittelli, -9, $18,980

T-46: Rickie Fowler, -9, $18,980

T-46: Luke Donald, -9, $18,980

T-46: Kevin Kisner, -9, $18,980

T-46: Vaughn Taylor, -9, $18,980

T-46: Ryan Armour, -9, $18,980

T-46: Cameron Champ, -9, $18,980

T-46: Nick Watney, -9, $18,980

























T-55: Carlos Ortiz, -8, $16,571

T-55: Seth Reeves, -8, $16,571

T-55: Brendan Steele, -8, $16,571

T-55: Harris English, -8, $16,571

T-59: Dominic Bozzelli, -7, $15,914

T-59: Roberto Castro, -7, $15,914

T-59: Colt Knost, -7, $15,914

T-59: Bud Cauley, -7, $15,914

T-59: Andrew Landry, -7, $15,914

T-64: Anders Albertson, -6, $15,184

T-64: Tom Hoge, -6, $15,184

T-64: Wes Homan, -6, $15,184

T-64: Chad Collins, -6, $15,184

T-64: Scott Stallings, -6, $15,184

69: Kyle Jones, -5, $14,746

70: Stewart Cink, -4, $14,600

71: Smylie Kaufman, E, $14,454

































