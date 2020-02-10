Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
There are certain golf courses played on the PGA Tour where the prize money earned for winning the event is secondary to the bragging rights that come with a victory. Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of those courses.
Nick Taylor, Sunday's winner at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after shooting a two-under 70 to beat Kevin Streelman by four strokes, is among those who’s admiration for Pebble Beach makes a victory, the second of his tour career, on the famed course all the more meaningful. He spoke earlier in the week about how fond he is of Pebble, having grown up on a Poa annua course in his native Canada.
“Yeah, I really love coming to this stop,” Taylor said. “I feel like from here and the next few months, are probably my favorite stretch of golf tournaments.”
All that said, the prize money payout on the Monterey Peninsula wasn’t too shabby. The purse at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was $7.8 million with Taylor taking home $1.4 million for his victory. Here’s the prize money payout for each golfer who made the 54-hole cut.
Win: Nick Taylor, -19, $1,404,000
2: Kevin Streelman, -15, $850,200
3: Phil Mickelson, -14, $538,200
4: Jason Day, -11, $382,200
T5: Maverick McNealy, -9, $277,387.50
T5: Daniel Berger, -9, $277,387.50
T5: Matt Jones, -9, $277,387.50
T5: Charl Schwartzel, -9, $277,387.50
T9: Jordan Spieth, -8, $220,350
T9: Lanto Griffin, -8, $220,350
T11: Matthew NeSmith, -7, $181,350
T11: Patrick Cantlay, -7, $181,350
T11: Peter Malnati, -7, $181,350
T14: Kevin Na, -6, $138,450
T14: J.B. Holmes, -6, $138,450
T14: Joel Dahmen, -6, $138,450
T14: Max Homa, -6, $138,450
T18: Joseph Bramlett, -5, $96,218.58
T18: Chesson Hadley, -5, $96,218.57
T18: Wyndham Clark, -5, $96,218.57
T18: Harry Higgs, -5, $96,218.57
T18: Zac Blair, -5, $96,218.57
T18: Kurt Kitayama, -5, $96,218.57
T18: Scott Piercy, -5, $96,218.57
T25: Ben Martin, -4, $58,667.15
T25: Chez Reavie, -4, $58,667.14
T25: Kevin Chappell, -4, $58,667.14
T25: Tim Wilkinson, -4, $58,667.14
T25: Aaron Baddeley, -4, $58,667.14
T25: Troy Merritt, -4, $58,667.14
T25: Henrik Norlander, -4, $58,667.14
T32: Tyler McCumber, -3, $43,550
T32: Alex Noren, -3, $43,550
T32: Keith Mitchell, -3, $43,550
T32: Dustin Johnson, -3, $43,550
T32: Alex Cejka, -3, $43,550
T32: Matt Every, -3, $43,550
T38: Kevin Kisner, -2, $28,561
T38: Beau Hossler, -2, $28,561
T38: Chris Baker, -2, $28,561
T38: Stewart Cink, -2, $28,561
T38: Matt Kuchar, -2, $28,561
T38: Seamus Power, -2, $28,561
T38: Viktor Hovland, -2, $28,561
T38: Vincent Whaley, -2, $28,561
T38: Brandon Wu, -2, $28,561
T38: Brian Gay, -2, $28,561
T38: Rob Oppenheim, -2, $28,561
T38: Cameron Davis, -2, $28,561
T50: Sean O'Hair, -1, $19,203.60
T50: Chase Seiffert, -1, $19,203.60
T50: Adam Schenk, -1, $19,203.60
T50: Lucas Glover, -1, $19,203.60
T50: Doc Redman, -1, $19,203.60
T55: Jim Herman, E, $18,018
T55: Cameron Champ, E, $18,018
T55: Michael Gligic, E, $18,018
T55: Luke Donald, E, $18,018
T55: Wes Roach, E, $18,018
T60: Matthew Fitzpatrick, +1, $17,472
T60: Tom Hoge, +1, $17,472
T62: Jason Dufner, +2, $17,160
T62: Aaron Wise, +2, $17,160
T64: Paul Casey, +3, $16,770
T64: Cameron Tringale, +3, $16,770
T64: Xinjun Zhang, +3, $16,770
67: John Senden, +5, $16,458
68: Ryan Brehm, +10, $16,302
