Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

There are certain golf courses played on the PGA Tour where the prize money earned for winning the event is secondary to the bragging rights that come with a victory. Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of those courses.

Nick Taylor, Sunday's winner at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after shooting a two-under 70 to beat Kevin Streelman by four strokes, is among those who’s admiration for Pebble Beach makes a victory, the second of his tour career, on the famed course all the more meaningful. He spoke earlier in the week about how fond he is of Pebble, having grown up on a Poa annua course in his native Canada.

“Yeah, I really love coming to this stop,” Taylor said. “I feel like from here and the next few months, are probably my favorite stretch of golf tournaments.”

All that said, the prize money payout on the Monterey Peninsula wasn’t too shabby. The purse at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was $7.8 million with Taylor taking home $1.4 million for his victory. Here’s the prize money payout for each golfer who made the 54-hole cut.

Win: Nick Taylor, -19, $1,404,000

2: Kevin Streelman, -15, $850,200

3: Phil Mickelson, -14, $538,200

4: Jason Day, -11, $382,200

T5: Maverick McNealy, -9, $277,387.50

T5: Daniel Berger, -9, $277,387.50

T5: Matt Jones, -9, $277,387.50

T5: Charl Schwartzel, -9, $277,387.50

T9: Jordan Spieth, -8, $220,350

T9: Lanto Griffin, -8, $220,350

T11: Matthew NeSmith, -7, $181,350

T11: Patrick Cantlay, -7, $181,350

T11: Peter Malnati, -7, $181,350

T14: Kevin Na, -6, $138,450

T14: J.B. Holmes, -6, $138,450

T14: Joel Dahmen, -6, $138,450

T14: Max Homa, -6, $138,450

T18: Joseph Bramlett, -5, $96,218.58

T18: Chesson Hadley, -5, $96,218.57

T18: Wyndham Clark, -5, $96,218.57

T18: Harry Higgs, -5, $96,218.57

T18: Zac Blair, -5, $96,218.57

T18: Kurt Kitayama, -5, $96,218.57

T18: Scott Piercy, -5, $96,218.57















































T25: Ben Martin, -4, $58,667.15

T25: Chez Reavie, -4, $58,667.14

T25: Kevin Chappell, -4, $58,667.14

T25: Tim Wilkinson, -4, $58,667.14

T25: Aaron Baddeley, -4, $58,667.14

T25: Troy Merritt, -4, $58,667.14

T25: Henrik Norlander, -4, $58,667.14

T32: Tyler McCumber, -3, $43,550

T32: Alex Noren, -3, $43,550

T32: Keith Mitchell, -3, $43,550

T32: Dustin Johnson, -3, $43,550

T32: Alex Cejka, -3, $43,550

T32: Matt Every, -3, $43,550

T38: Kevin Kisner, -2, $28,561

T38: Beau Hossler, -2, $28,561

T38: Chris Baker, -2, $28,561

T38: Stewart Cink, -2, $28,561

T38: Matt Kuchar, -2, $28,561

T38: Seamus Power, -2, $28,561

T38: Viktor Hovland, -2, $28,561

T38: Vincent Whaley, -2, $28,561

T38: Brandon Wu, -2, $28,561

T38: Brian Gay, -2, $28,561

T38: Rob Oppenheim, -2, $28,561

T38: Cameron Davis, -2, $28,561

















































T50: Sean O'Hair, -1, $19,203.60

T50: Chase Seiffert, -1, $19,203.60

T50: Adam Schenk, -1, $19,203.60

T50: Lucas Glover, -1, $19,203.60

T50: Doc Redman, -1, $19,203.60

T55: Jim Herman, E, $18,018

T55: Cameron Champ, E, $18,018

T55: Michael Gligic, E, $18,018

T55: Luke Donald, E, $18,018

T55: Wes Roach, E, $18,018

T60: Matthew Fitzpatrick, +1, $17,472

T60: Tom Hoge, +1, $17,472

T62: Jason Dufner, +2, $17,160

T62: Aaron Wise, +2, $17,160

T64: Paul Casey, +3, $16,770

T64: Cameron Tringale, +3, $16,770

T64: Xinjun Zhang, +3, $16,770

67: John Senden, +5, $16,458

68: Ryan Brehm, +10, $16,302





































