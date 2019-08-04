Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Wyndham Championship

Every week we can throw out a shocking statistic about the dramatic rise in the prize money payout on the PGA Tour. And while maybe that feels like a tired subject, we’ve got a number for that involves the Wyndham Championship that we think is worth noodling. Here goes …

The PGA Tour’s stop in Greensboro, N.C., has been around since 1938 and has become synonymous with its all-time greatest winner, Sam Snead. The legendary Hall of Fame golfer won this event a record eight times, including a win in 1965 when he was 52. That gave him the record for oldest winner in PGA Tour history, a mark he still holds. Snead made 34 overall starts in Greensboro, and in addition to his eight victories, he had three runner-up finishes and six third-place showings. In total, Snead had 23 top-10s in the tournament and never missed a cut.

OK, so what’s our amazing stat? Well, for all that success, Snead's overall prize money earned in the event was … $59,051.98.

To put that in perspective, Snead ranks 375th on the tournament’s all-time money list before the tour dolls out $6.2 million more for this week’s event. Sunday’s winner, J.T. Poston, grabbed $1.116 million, or nearly 19 times as much as Snead earned his entire career at this event.

Additionally, anybody who finishes 24th or better on Sunday will earn more money than Snead won in his lifetime in Greensboro.

The current all-time prize money leader in Wyndham Championship history is Brandt Snedeker, having made $2,879.369 in 11 starts entering the week. He can be passed on Sunday, however, by Webb Simpson, who is third on the all-time money list at $2,545,268.33 and is in second place entering the final round (Snedeker is T-38).

OK, here’s the prize money payout for the entire field this week.

Win: J.T. Poston, -22, $1,116,000

2: Webb Simpson, -21, $669,600

3: Byeong Hun An, -20, $421,600

4: Viktor Hovland, -19, $297,600

5: Si Woo Kim, -17, $248,000

T-6, Josh Teater, -16, $181,128.57

T-6, Billy Horschel, -16, $181,128.57

T-6, Sungjae Im, -16, $181,128.57

T-6, Brian Harman, -16, $181,128.57

T-6, Rory Sabbatini, -16, $181,128.57

T-6, Jason Kokrak, -16, $181,128.57

T-6, Brice Garnett, -16, $181,128.57

T-13, Joaquin Niemann, -15, $109,533.33

T-13, Kyle Stanley, -15, $109,533.33

T-13, Johnson Wagner, -15, $109,533.33

T-13, Patton Kizzire, -15, $109,533.33

T-13, Paul Casey, -15, $109,533.33

T-13, Fabián Gómez, -15, $109,533.33

T-19, Roberto Díaz, -14, $80,600

T-19, Matthew Wolff, -14, $80,600

T-19, Andrew Landry, -14, $80,600









































T-22, Patrick Reed, -13, $53,044.44

T-22, Cameron Davis, -13, $53,044.44

T-22, Denny McCarthy, -13, $53,044.44

T-22, Bud Cauley, -13, $53,044.44

T-22, Corey Conners, -13, $53,044.44

T-22, Charles Howell III, -13, $53,044.44

T-22, Shawn Stefani, -13, $53,044.44

T-22, Mackenzie Hughes, -13, $53,044.44

T-22, Ryan Armour, -13, $53,044.44

T-31, Collin Morikawa, -12, $36,766

T-31, Scott Stallings, -12, $36,766

T-31, Russell Henley, -12, $36,766

T-31, Adam Svensson, -12, $36,766

T-31, Brian Stuard, -12, $36,766

T-36, Paul Peterson, -11, $30,483.33

T-36, Brandon Harkins, -11, $30,483.33

T-36, Scott Piercy, -11, $30,483.33

T-39, Harris English, -10, $22,940

T-39, Roger Sloan, -10, $22,940

T-39, Tyler Duncan, -10, $22,940

T-39, Richy Werenski, -10, $22,940

T-39, Daniel Berger, -10, $22,940

T-39, Brandt Snedeker, -10, $22,940

T-39, Vaughn Taylor, -10, $22,940

T-39, Carlos Ortiz, -10, $22,940

T-39, Sepp Straka, -10, $22,940



















































T-48, Branden Grace, -9, $15,772.80

T-48, Russell Knox, -9, $15,772.80

T-48, Sebastián Muñoz, -9, $15,772.80

T-48, Chez Reavie, -9, $15,772.80

T-48, Aaron Wise, -9, $15,772.80

T-53, Zach Johnson, -8, $14,153.71

T-53, Joel Dahmen, -8, $14,153.71

T-53, Roberto Castro, -8, $14,153.71

T-53, Bill Haas, -8, $14,153.71

T-53, Wes Roach, -8, $14,153.71

T-53, Chesson Hadley, -8, $14,153.71

T-53, Anirban Lahiri, -8, $14,153.71

T-60, Sam Ryder, -7, $13,144

T-60, Ted Potter, Jr., -7, $13,144

T-60, Alex Noren, -7, $13,144

T-60, Alex Cejka, -7, $13,144

T-60, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, -7, $13,144

T-60, Seamus Power, -7, $13,144

T-60, José de Jesús Rodríguez, -7, $13,144

T-60, Harold Varner III, -7, $13,144

T-60, Scott Brown, -7, $13,144

T-69, J.J. Spaun, -6, $12,400

T-69, John Chin, -6, $12,400

T-69, Boo Weekley, -6, $12,400

T-72, Lucas Glover, -5, $12,028

T-72, Peter Uihlein, -5, $12,028

T-72, Austin Cook, -5, $12,028

75, Michael Thompson, -4, $11,780

76, Mike Weir, -2, $11,780

























































