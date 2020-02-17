Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar, the co-leaders of the Genesis Invitational at 10 under heading into Sunday’s final round, had played in the tournament 27 times and made a collective $3.9 million, while missing the cut just twice. And yet the trio had recorded a surprisingly low seven top-10 finishes between them, Scott winning the tournament unofficially in 2005 when they could only get in 36 holes, and a second-place showing in 2006.

History suggested that one of the three, ranked Nos. 1, 16 and 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking, would emerge as the winner … or they all might flame out on Sunday at Riviera Country Club. At times it looked like the later, but in the end Scott obliging with a final-round 70 to beat Kuchar (72), Scott Brown and Sung Kang by two strokes. (McIlroy shot a 73 to finished T-5, three strokes back).

With the win, Scott grabbed the $1.674 million first-place prize from the overall purse of $9.3 million. Meanwhile, Here is the prize money payout for every golfer who made the cut this week in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Win: Adam Scott, 273/-11, $1,674,000

T2: Scott Brown, 275/-9, $703,700

T2: Sung Kang, 275/-9, $703,700

T2: Matt Kuchar, 275/-9, $703,700

T5: Joel Dahmen, 276/-8, $318,990

T5: Bryson DeChambeau, 276/-8, $318,990

T5: Max Homa, 276/-8, $318,990

T5: Hideki Matsuyama, 276/-8, $318,990

T5: Rory McIlroy, 276/-8, $318,990

T10: Talor Gooch, 277/-7, $234,825

T10: Dustin Johnson, 277/-7, $234,825

T10: Chez Reavie, 277/-7, $234,825

T13: James Hahn, 278/-6, $176,700

T13: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 278/-6, $176,700

T13: Vaughn Taylor, 278/-6, $176,700

T13: Harold Varner III, 278/-6, $176,700

T17: Rafa Cabrera Bello, 279/-5, $127,875

T17: Patrick Cantlay, 279/-5, $127,875

T17: Wyndham Clark, 279/-5, $127,875

T17: Russell Henley, 279/-5, $127,875

T17: Scott Piercy, 279/-5, $127,875

T17: Jon Rahm, 279/-5, $127,875











































T23: Sam Burns, 280/-4, $89,745

T23: Xander Schauffele, 280/-4, $89,745

T23: Brian Stuard, 280/-4, $89,745

T26: Adam Hadwin, 281/-3, $70,680

T26: Collin Morikawa, 281/-3, $70,680

T26: Sebastián Muñoz, 281/-3, $70,680

T26: Carlos Ortiz, 281/-3, $70,680

T30: J.T. Poston, 282/-2, $55,733.58

T30: Matthew Fitzpatrick, 282/-2, $55,733.57

T30: Luke List, 282/-2, $55,733.57

T30: Ryan Moore, 282/-2, $55,733.57

T30: Patrick Rodgers, 282/-2, $55,733.57

T30: Scottie Scheffler, 282/-2, $55,733.57

T30: Cameron Tringale, 282/-2, $55,733.57

T37: Paul Casey, 283/-1, $41,385

T37: Sergio Garcia, 283/-1, $41,385

T37: Lanto Griffin, 283/-1, $41,385

T37: Si Woo Kim, 283/-1, $41,385

T37: Andrew Landry, 283/-1, $41,385

T37: Denny McCarthy, 283/-1, $41,385







































T43: Abraham Ancer, 284/E, $32,085

T43: Brooks Koepka, 284/E, $32,085

T43: Martin Laird, 284/E, $32,085

T43: Marc Leishman, 284/E, $32,085

T47: Brian Harman, 285/+1, $25,482

T47: Pat Perez, 285/+1, $25,482

T47: Adam Schenk, 285/+1, $25,482

T47: Martin Trainer, 285/+1, $25,482

T51: Joseph Bramlett, 286/+2, $22,487.40

T51: Bud Cauley, 286/+2, $22,487.40

T51: Tony Finau, 286/+2, $22,487.40

T51: J.B. Holmes, 286/+2,$22,487.40

T51: Patrick Reed, 286/+2,$22,487.40

T56: Justin Rose, 287/+3, $21,483

T56: Steve Stricker, 287/+3, $21,483

T56: Brendon Todd, 287/+3, $21,483































T59: Charles Howell III, 288/+4, $20,832

T59: Alex Noren, 288/+4, $20,832

T59: Rory Sabbatini, 288/+4, $20,832

T59: Jordan Spieth, 288/+4, $20,832

63: J.J. Spaun, 290/+6, $20,367

T64: Jason Dufner, 292/+8, $19,995

T64: Tyler Duncan, 292/+8, $19,995

T64: Kyle Stanley, 292/+8, $19,995

67: Ryan Palmer, 294/+10, $19,623

68: Tiger Woods, 295/+11, $19,437



















