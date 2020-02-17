Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Genesis Invitational
Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar, the co-leaders of the Genesis Invitational at 10 under heading into Sunday’s final round, had played in the tournament 27 times and made a collective $3.9 million, while missing the cut just twice. And yet the trio had recorded a surprisingly low seven top-10 finishes between them, Scott winning the tournament unofficially in 2005 when they could only get in 36 holes, and a second-place showing in 2006.
History suggested that one of the three, ranked Nos. 1, 16 and 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking, would emerge as the winner … or they all might flame out on Sunday at Riviera Country Club. At times it looked like the later, but in the end Scott obliging with a final-round 70 to beat Kuchar (72), Scott Brown and Sung Kang by two strokes. (McIlroy shot a 73 to finished T-5, three strokes back).
With the win, Scott grabbed the $1.674 million first-place prize from the overall purse of $9.3 million. Meanwhile, Here is the prize money payout for every golfer who made the cut this week in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Win: Adam Scott, 273/-11, $1,674,000
T2: Scott Brown, 275/-9, $703,700
T2: Sung Kang, 275/-9, $703,700
T2: Matt Kuchar, 275/-9, $703,700
T5: Joel Dahmen, 276/-8, $318,990
T5: Bryson DeChambeau, 276/-8, $318,990
T5: Max Homa, 276/-8, $318,990
T5: Hideki Matsuyama, 276/-8, $318,990
T5: Rory McIlroy, 276/-8, $318,990
T10: Talor Gooch, 277/-7, $234,825
T10: Dustin Johnson, 277/-7, $234,825
T10: Chez Reavie, 277/-7, $234,825
T13: James Hahn, 278/-6, $176,700
T13: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 278/-6, $176,700
T13: Vaughn Taylor, 278/-6, $176,700
T13: Harold Varner III, 278/-6, $176,700
T17: Rafa Cabrera Bello, 279/-5, $127,875
T17: Patrick Cantlay, 279/-5, $127,875
T17: Wyndham Clark, 279/-5, $127,875
T17: Russell Henley, 279/-5, $127,875
T17: Scott Piercy, 279/-5, $127,875
T17: Jon Rahm, 279/-5, $127,875
RELATED: You'll never relate to a tour pro more than this nightmarish bunker meltdown
T23: Sam Burns, 280/-4, $89,745
T23: Xander Schauffele, 280/-4, $89,745
T23: Brian Stuard, 280/-4, $89,745
T26: Adam Hadwin, 281/-3, $70,680
T26: Collin Morikawa, 281/-3, $70,680
T26: Sebastián Muñoz, 281/-3, $70,680
T26: Carlos Ortiz, 281/-3, $70,680
T30: J.T. Poston, 282/-2, $55,733.58
T30: Matthew Fitzpatrick, 282/-2, $55,733.57
T30: Luke List, 282/-2, $55,733.57
T30: Ryan Moore, 282/-2, $55,733.57
T30: Patrick Rodgers, 282/-2, $55,733.57
T30: Scottie Scheffler, 282/-2, $55,733.57
T30: Cameron Tringale, 282/-2, $55,733.57
T37: Paul Casey, 283/-1, $41,385
T37: Sergio Garcia, 283/-1, $41,385
T37: Lanto Griffin, 283/-1, $41,385
T37: Si Woo Kim, 283/-1, $41,385
T37: Andrew Landry, 283/-1, $41,385
T37: Denny McCarthy, 283/-1, $41,385
RELATED: What it means for the Genesis Invitational to become a elevated-status event
T43: Abraham Ancer, 284/E, $32,085
T43: Brooks Koepka, 284/E, $32,085
T43: Martin Laird, 284/E, $32,085
T43: Marc Leishman, 284/E, $32,085
T47: Brian Harman, 285/+1, $25,482
T47: Pat Perez, 285/+1, $25,482
T47: Adam Schenk, 285/+1, $25,482
T47: Martin Trainer, 285/+1, $25,482
T51: Joseph Bramlett, 286/+2, $22,487.40
T51: Bud Cauley, 286/+2, $22,487.40
T51: Tony Finau, 286/+2, $22,487.40
T51: J.B. Holmes, 286/+2,$22,487.40
T51: Patrick Reed, 286/+2,$22,487.40
T56: Justin Rose, 287/+3, $21,483
T56: Steve Stricker, 287/+3, $21,483
T56: Brendon Todd, 287/+3, $21,483
RELATED: No golfer was happier to make the cut at Riviera than this one
T59: Charles Howell III, 288/+4, $20,832
T59: Alex Noren, 288/+4, $20,832
T59: Rory Sabbatini, 288/+4, $20,832
T59: Jordan Spieth, 288/+4, $20,832
63: J.J. Spaun, 290/+6, $20,367
T64: Jason Dufner, 292/+8, $19,995
T64: Tyler Duncan, 292/+8, $19,995
T64: Kyle Stanley, 292/+8, $19,995
67: Ryan Palmer, 294/+10, $19,623
68: Tiger Woods, 295/+11, $19,437
Originally Appeared on Golf Digest