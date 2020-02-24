Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship

It’s quite likely that the number eight is more important than 30 million to Patrick Reed, but given that both were in his sights on Sunday at Club de Golf Chapultepec, it’s worth mentioning each. With his victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Reed earned his eighth career PGA Tour title (and second WGC crown), not bad for someone who doesn’t turn 30 until the end of August.

With the win in Mexico City, Reed also earned a $1.82 million prize money payout that brought his career PGA Tour earnings past the $30 million mark, making him just the 39th golfer to surpass that total. That is not too bad, either.

Suffice it to say, big paydays aren’t something new to Reed. He has now earned a check of $1.5 million or bigger in five eight wins.

The total WGC-Mexico prize money payout this week is $10.5 million. Here’s the breakdown for everybody in the field (there’s no cut, so everybody who plays all 72 holes is rewarded).

Win: Patrick Reed, 266/-18, $1,820,000

2: Bryson DeChambeau, 267/-17, $1,150,000

T-3: Jon Rahm, 269/-15, $600,000

T-3: Erik van Rooyen, 269/-15, $600,000

5: Rory McIlroy, 270/-14, $430,000

T-6: Tyrrell Hatton, 271/-13, $320,666.67

T-6: Hideki Matsuyama, 271/-13, $320,666.67

T-6: Justin Thomas, 271/-13, $320,666.66

T-9: Billy Horschel, 272/-12, $237,500

T-9: Kevin Na, 272/-12, $237,500

11: Paul Casey, 273/-11, $205,000

T-12: Abraham Ancer, 275/-9, $182,000

T-12: Gary Woodland, 275/-9, $182,000

T-14: Sebastián Muñoz, 276/-8, $160,000

T-14: Xander Schauffele, 276/-8, $160,000

T-16: Rafa Cabrera Bello, 277/-7, $143,500

T-16: Carlos Ortiz, 277/-7, $143,500

T-18: Tommy Fleetwood, 278/-6, $125,500

T-18: Benjamin Hebert, 278/-6, $125,500

T-18: Kevin Kisner, 278/-6, $125,500

T-18: Bubba Watson, 278/-6, $125,500









































T-22: Matt Kuchar, 279/-5, $105,500

T-22: Cameron Smith, 279/-5, $105,500

T-22: Brandt Snedeker, 279/-5, $105,500

T-22: Lee Westwood, 279/-5, $105,500

T-26: Zander Lombard, 280/-4, $90,000

T-26: Scottie Scheffler, 280/-4, $90,000

T-26: Adam Scott, 280/-4, $90,000

T-29: Byeong Hun An, 281/-3, $73,500

T-29: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 281/-3, $73,500

T-29: Ryan Fox, 281/-3, $73,500

T-29: Lanto Griffin, 281/-3, $73,500

T-29: Justin Harding, 281/-3, $73,500

T-29: Sungjae Im, 281/-3, $73,500

T-29: Shane Lowry, 281/-3, $73,500

T-29: Chez Reavie, 281/-3, $73,500

T-37: Matthew Fitzpatrick, 282/-2, $56,200

T-37: Sergio Garcia, 282/-2, $56,200

T-37: Shaun Norris, 282/-2, $56,200

T-37: Brendon Todd, 282/-2, $56,200

T-37: Bernd Wiesberger, 282/-2, $56,200







































T-42: Branden Grace, 283/-1, $49,500

T-42: Marc Leishman, 283/-1, $49,500

T-42: Robert MacIntyre, 283/-1, $49,500

T-42: Collin Morikawa, 283/-1, $49,500

T-42: Matthias Schwab, 283/-1, $49,500

T-42: Danny Willett, 283/-1, $49,500

T-48: Dustin Johnson, 284/E, $45,500

T-48: Zach Murray, 284/E, $45,500

50: Corey Conners, 285/+1, $44,000

T-51: Jason Kokrak, 286/+2, $42,500

T-51: Louis Oosthuizen, 286/+2, $42,500

T-53: Charles Howell III, 287/+3, $39,100

T-53: Jazz Janewattananond, 287/+3, $39,100

T-53: Kurt Kitayama, 287/+3, $39,100

T-53: Francesco Molinari, 287/+3, $39,100

T-53: Victor Perez, 287/+3, $39,100

T-58: Lucas Herbert, 288/+4, $36,500

T-58: Jordan Spieth, 288/+4, $36,500

T-58: Matt Wallace, 288/+4, $36,500

T-61: Lucas Glover, 289/+5, $35,000

T-61: Shugo Imahira, 289/+5, $35,000

T-61: Webb Simpson, 289/+5, $35,000

64: Pablo Larrazabal, 290/+6, $34,000

65: Scott Hend, 292/+8, $33,750

66: Michael Lorenzo-Vera, 294/+10, $33,500

67: Jorge Campillo, 295/+11, $33,250

68: Ryo Ishikawa, 296/+12, $33,000

T-69: Marcus Kinhult, 297/+13, $32,625

T-69: Graeme McDowell, 297/+13, $32,625

71: Sung Kang, 299/+15, $32,250

72: Tae Hee Lee, 303/+19, $32,000





























































