Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Memorial Tournament

There are all sorts of strata, written and unwritten, for tournaments on the PGA Tour. The Memorial isn't a major championship, or a FedEx Cup playoff event, or a World Golf Championship. But it is the rare event where when you walk off the course a winner you are greeted with a smile and a handshake by one of the legends of golf. Having Jack Nicklaus congratulate you on being the champion of the event that he hosts and holds at Muirfield Village outside of Columbus, Ohio, is an honor that is hard to describe and can't be quantified in dollars or World Rankings points. It is its own distinction unto its own.

Now, that doesn't mean there isn't a financial incentive to win at Jack's place. The overall purse is among the higher ones on tour—$7.3 million—reflecting the event's invitational status. The winner earns $1.638 million, and to put that in some perspective it took Nicklaus nearly 11 seasons before he earned that much money in overall PGA Tour career earnings, having won more than 40 events to help get to that number in the process.

As for the entire field at Muirfield Village, here's how much each place earns this week. We'll update the post after the final round to let you know how much every individual player earned for their four days of work in Ohio.

1 Patrick Cantlay $1,638,000

2 Adam Scott $982,800

3 Martin Kaymer $618,800

4 Kevin Streelman $436,800

5 Marc Leishman $364,000

6 Hideki Matsuyama $327,600

T7 Jason Dufner $293,475

T7 Jordan Spieth $293,475

T9 Tiger Woods $236,600

T9 Billy Horschel $236,600

T9 Emiliano Grillo $236,600

T9 Bud Cauley $236,600























13 Justin Rose $191,100

T14 Michael Thompson $163,800

T14 Xander Schauffele $163,800

T14 Rickie Fowler $163,800

T17 Byeong-Hun An $127,400

T17 Peter Malnati $127,400

T17 Kiradech Aphibarnrat $127,400

T17 Andrew Putnam $127,400

T17 Troy Merritt $127,400

T22 Bryson DeChambeau $87,360

T22 Ryan Armour $87,360

T22 Steve Stricker $87,360

T22 Nick Watney $87,360

T22 Aaron Baddeley $87,360

T27 Austin Cook $63,245

T27 Rory Sabbatini $63,245

T27 Russell Knox $63,245

T27 Brian Harman $63,245

T27 Joaquin Niemann $63,245

T27 Danny Willett $63,245







































T33 Jim Furyk $50,278

T33 Ryan Moore $50,278

T33 Tyrrell Hatton $50,278

T33 Brian Stuard $50,278

T37 Max Homa $41,860

T37 Henrik Stenson $41,860

T37 Li Haotong $41,860

T37 Kyoung-Hoon Lee $41,860

T41 Brendan Steele $31,850

T41 Rafael Cabrera Bello $31,850

T41 David Lingmerth $31,850

T41 Si Woo Kim $31,850

T41 Kevin Kisner $31,850

T41 Alexander Noren $31,850

T41 Matt Jones $31,850

T48 David Lipsky $23,478

T48 Scott Stallings $23,478

T48 Keith Mitchell $23,478

T48 Vaughn Taylor $23,478





































T52 Anirban Lahiri $21,221

T52 Adam Hadwin $21,221

T52 J.T. Poston $21,221

T52 Gary Woodland $21,221

T52 Lucas Glover $21,221

T57 Sung-jae Im $20,202

T57 Pat Perez $20,202

T57 Sam Ryder $20,202

T57 Louis Oosthuizen $20,202

T57 Luke Donald $20,202

T62 Joost Luiten $19,474

T62 Jason Kokrak $19,474

T62 Shubhankar Sharma $19,474

























T65 Abraham Ancer $18,928

T65 Adam Schenk $18,928

T65 Corey Conners $18,928

T68 Norman Xiong $18,382

T68 Joel Dahmen $18,382

T68 Matthew Fitzpatrick $18,382

T71 Boo Weekley $17,927

T71 K.J. Choi $17,927

73 Ted Potter Jr. $17,654

















