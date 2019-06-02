Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Memorial Tournament
There are all sorts of strata, written and unwritten, for tournaments on the PGA Tour. The Memorial isn't a major championship, or a FedEx Cup playoff event, or a World Golf Championship. But it is the rare event where when you walk off the course a winner you are greeted with a smile and a handshake by one of the legends of golf. Having Jack Nicklaus congratulate you on being the champion of the event that he hosts and holds at Muirfield Village outside of Columbus, Ohio, is an honor that is hard to describe and can't be quantified in dollars or World Rankings points. It is its own distinction unto its own.
Now, that doesn't mean there isn't a financial incentive to win at Jack's place. The overall purse is among the higher ones on tour—$7.3 million—reflecting the event's invitational status. The winner earns $1.638 million, and to put that in some perspective it took Nicklaus nearly 11 seasons before he earned that much money in overall PGA Tour career earnings, having won more than 40 events to help get to that number in the process.
As for the entire field at Muirfield Village, here's how much each place earns this week. We'll update the post after the final round to let you know how much every individual player earned for their four days of work in Ohio.
1 Patrick Cantlay $1,638,000
2 Adam Scott $982,800
3 Martin Kaymer $618,800
4 Kevin Streelman $436,800
5 Marc Leishman $364,000
6 Hideki Matsuyama $327,600
T7 Jason Dufner $293,475
T7 Jordan Spieth $293,475
T9 Tiger Woods $236,600
T9 Billy Horschel $236,600
T9 Emiliano Grillo $236,600
T9 Bud Cauley $236,600
RELATED: We spent time talking golf with defending champ Bryson DeChambeau, and it was something
13 Justin Rose $191,100
T14 Michael Thompson $163,800
T14 Xander Schauffele $163,800
T14 Rickie Fowler $163,800
T17 Byeong-Hun An $127,400
T17 Peter Malnati $127,400
T17 Kiradech Aphibarnrat $127,400
T17 Andrew Putnam $127,400
T17 Troy Merritt $127,400
T22 Bryson DeChambeau $87,360
T22 Ryan Armour $87,360
T22 Steve Stricker $87,360
T22 Nick Watney $87,360
T22 Aaron Baddeley $87,360
T27 Austin Cook $63,245
T27 Rory Sabbatini $63,245
T27 Russell Knox $63,245
T27 Brian Harman $63,245
T27 Joaquin Niemann $63,245
T27 Danny Willett $63,245
T33 Jim Furyk $50,278
T33 Ryan Moore $50,278
T33 Tyrrell Hatton $50,278
T33 Brian Stuard $50,278
T37 Max Homa $41,860
T37 Henrik Stenson $41,860
T37 Li Haotong $41,860
T37 Kyoung-Hoon Lee $41,860
T41 Brendan Steele $31,850
T41 Rafael Cabrera Bello $31,850
T41 David Lingmerth $31,850
T41 Si Woo Kim $31,850
T41 Kevin Kisner $31,850
T41 Alexander Noren $31,850
T41 Matt Jones $31,850
T48 David Lipsky $23,478
T48 Scott Stallings $23,478
T48 Keith Mitchell $23,478
T48 Vaughn Taylor $23,478
T52 Anirban Lahiri $21,221
T52 Adam Hadwin $21,221
T52 J.T. Poston $21,221
T52 Gary Woodland $21,221
T52 Lucas Glover $21,221
T57 Sung-jae Im $20,202
T57 Pat Perez $20,202
T57 Sam Ryder $20,202
T57 Louis Oosthuizen $20,202
T57 Luke Donald $20,202
T62 Joost Luiten $19,474
T62 Jason Kokrak $19,474
T62 Shubhankar Sharma $19,474
T65 Abraham Ancer $18,928
T65 Adam Schenk $18,928
T65 Corey Conners $18,928
T68 Norman Xiong $18,382
T68 Joel Dahmen $18,382
T68 Matthew Fitzpatrick $18,382
T71 Boo Weekley $17,927
T71 K.J. Choi $17,927
73 Ted Potter Jr. $17,654
Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game
Originally Appeared on Golf Digest