Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

There are any number of numbers that demonstrate the exponential increases in prize money on the PGA Tour in the last two decades (Thanks, Tiger!), but there is always room for another. And in looking at the all-time money leaders at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, we have a pretty good “another.”

The PGA Tour’s stop in Las Vegas has been around since 1983. In those 36 years, Jim Furyk has won a record three times (1995, 1998 and 1999), resulting in some “memorable” post-victory photos like the one above (love the showgirls!). Furyk also has a runner-up finish (losing a playoff to Wes Short Jr. in 2005) and three other top-10 performances in 15 career appearances entering the week.

Not surprisingly, Furyk entered the week as the leader in career money earned in the event at $2,314,418.75. But who was second to Furyk on the Vegas money list? If you guessed Patrick Cantlay, you’re correct. This comes despite Cantlay having played in the tournament just twice (2017 and 2018). Mind you, those two starts resulted in a win and runner-up, which earned him $1.98 million. And with Cantlay’s second-straight runner-up showing on Sunday at TPC Summerlin, the 27-year-old former college player of the year at UCLA banked $763,000 to jump over Furyk, who made the cut but finished T-55, earning a scant $16,100.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Looking at the history of the purse at the Vegas stop, recent winners/contenders are naturally going to be the top earners. In 2014, the overall prize money payout jumped from $4.5 million to $6 million. And in the three years Furyk won his titles, the total purse was just $1.5 million, $2 million and $2.5 million, respectively. (In 2000, a year after Furyk’s last win, the purse jumped to $4 million.)

Story continues

This year, they played for a total purse of $7 million with the winner collecting $1.26 million. Here’s the Shriners prize money payout for every player who made the cut this week.

Win: Kevin, Na, -23, $1,260,000

P-2: Patrick Cantlay, -23, $763,000

3: Pat Perez, -21, $483,000

T-4: Bryson DeChambeau, -20, $294,583.34

T-4: Adam Hadwin, -20, $294,583.33

T-4: Brian Stuard, -20, $294,583.33

T-7: Brian Gay, -19, $227,500

T-7: Webb Simpson, -19, $227,500

T-9: Joel Dahmen, -18, $183,750

T-9: Denny McCarthy, -18, $183,750

T-9: Tony Finau, -18, $183,750

T-9: Lucas Glover, -18, $183,750

T-13: Cameron Smith, -17, $137,083.34

T-13: Luke List, -17, $137,083.33

T-13: Ryan Moore, -17, $137,083.33

T-16: Hideki Matsuyama, -16, $117,250

T-16: Xinjun Zhang, -16, $117,250

T-18: Matthew Wolff, -15, $75,377.28

T-18: Chesson Hadley, -15, $75,377.28

T-18: Brian Harman, -15, $75,377.28

T-18: Matt Every, -15, $75,377.28

T-18: Daniel Berger, -15, $75,377.27

T-18: Andrew Putnam, -15, $75,377.27

T-18: Adam Schenk, -15, $75,377.27

T-18: Matthew NeSmith, -15, $75,377.27

T-18: Kristoffer Ventura, -15, $75,377.27

T-18: Lanto Griffin, -15, $75,377.27

T-18: Sam Ryder, -15, $75,377.27























































RELATED: Phil Mickelson's slicing shot from a gravel lie is the first must-see recovery of the new PGA Tour season

T-29: Brendan Steele, -14, $43,900

T-29: Kevin Tway, -14, $43,900

T-29: Beau Hossler, -14, $43,900

T-29: Ben Taylor, -14, $43,900

T-29: Sung Kang, -14, $43,900

T-29: Jack Trent, -14, Amateur

T-29: Nick Taylor, -14, $43,900

T-29: Matt Jones, -14, $43,900

T-37: Maverick McNealy, -13, $33,320

T-37: Ryan Palmer, -13, $33,320

T-37: Carlos Ortiz, -13, $33,320

T-37: Russell Henley, -13, $33,320

T-37: Aaron Baddeley, -13, $33,320

T-42: Robby Shelton, -12, $25,550

T-42: Patton Kizzire, -12, $25,550

T-42: Mark Hubbard, -12, $25,550

T-42: Doc Redman, -12, $25,550

T-42: Collin Morikawa, -12, $25,550

T-42: Adam Scott, -12, $25,550





































RELATED: The clubs that won Kevin Na the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

T-48: John Huh, -11, $18,330

T-48: Brandt Snedeker, -11, $18,330

T-48: Martin Laird, -11, $18,330

T-48: Kyle Stanley, -11, $18,330

T-48: Chris Stroud, -11, $18,330

T-48: Harold Varner III, -11, $18,330

T-48: Russell Knox, -11, $18,330

T-55: Si Woo Kim, -10, $16,240

T-55: Gary Woodland, -10, $16,240

T-55: Scott Stallings, -10, $16,240

T-55: Jim Furyk, -10, $16,240

T-55: Fabián Gómez, -10, $16,240

T-55: Bronson Burgoon, -10, $16,240

61: Phil Mickelson, -9, $15,750

62: Nate Lashley, -8, $15,610

T-63: Jason Kokrak, -7, $15,260

T-63: John Oda, -7, $15,260

T-63: Peter Uihlein, -7, $15,260

T-63: Troy Merritt, -7, $15,260

67: Chase Koepka, -6, $14,910

T-68: James Hahn, -5, $14,700

T-68: Charles Howell III, -5, $14,700

70: Keegan Bradley, -4, $14,490

T-71: Talor Gooch, -3, $14,280

T-71: Danny Lee, -3, $14,280

73: Bo Hoag, -2, $14,070

T-74: Scottie Scheffler, -1, $13,860

T-74: Charley Hoffman, -1, $13,860

76: Isaiah Salinda, +4, $13,650

























































WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

