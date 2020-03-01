Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2020 Honda Classic

Four days of tricky conditions on an already challenging golf course had the Honda Classic looking more like a U.S. Open than a standard PGA Tour stop. Sungjae Im, last year's PGA Tour rookie of the year from South Korea, emerged victorious with a closing 66 on the Champion course at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., winning by one stroke over Mackenzie Hughes with a six-under 274 for the week.

That six-under 274 is the highest winning score in relation to par during the 2019-'20 PGA Tour season. What does that exactly mean? Well, consider that Im earned $1.26 million for his first career victory on tour—from a total prize money payout of $7 million. That translates to $210,000 for every stroke under par for Im, by far the highest “per stroke” payout on the tour in the 2019-’20 season as well.

Below is the prize money payout for every place that made the cut. We’ll update this after the tournament to fill in the names for all the prize money.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Win: Sungjae Im, 274/-6, $1,260,000

2: Mackenzie Hughes, 275/-5, $763,000

3: Tommy Fleetwood, 276/-4, $483,000

T-4: Byeong Hun An, 277/-3, $280,000

T-4: Daniel Berger, 277/-3, $280,000

T-4: Brendan Steele, 277/-3, $280,000

T-4: Lee Westwood, 277/-3, $280,000

T-8: Cameron Davis, 278/-2, $204,750

T-8: Russell Henley, 278/-2, $204,750

T-8: Gary Woodland, 278/-2, $204,750

T-11: Wyndham Clark, 279/-1, $145,250

T-11: Luke Donald, 279/-1, $145,250

T-11: Brice Garnett, 279/-1, $145,250

T-11: Mark Hubbard, 279/-1, $145,250

T-11: Maverick McNealy, 279/-1, $145,250

T-11: Robby Shelton, 279/-1, $145,250

T-17: Harris English, 280/E, $103,250

T-17: Ryan Palmer, 280/E, $103,250

T-17: Charl Schwartzel, 280/E, $103,250

T-17: Richy Werenski, 280/E, $103,250







































RELATED: Sungjae Im's winning club from the Honda Classic

T-21: Patrick Rodgers, 281/+1, $70,583.34

T-21: Hudson Swafford, 281/+1, $70,583.34

T-21: Brandon Hagy, 281/+1, $70,583.33

T-21: Kramer Hickok, 281/+1, $70,583.33

T-21: Shane Lowry, 281/+1, $70,583.33

T-21: Jimmy Walker, 281/+1, $70,583.33

T-27: Jason Dufner, 282/+2, $46,943.75

T-27: Adam Long, 282/+2, $46,943.75

T-27: Jamie Lovemark, 282/+2, $46,943.75

T-27: Ian Poulter, 282/+2, $46,943.75

T-27: Sepp Straka, 282/+2, $46,943.75

T-27: Cameron Tringale, 282/+2, $46,943.75

T-27: Jhonattan Vegas, 282/+2, $46,943.75

T-27: Nick Watney, 282/+2, $46,943.75

T-35: J.T. Poston, 283/+3, $36,400

T-35: Rory Sabbatini, 283/+3, $36,400

T-35: Aaron Wise, 283/+3, $36,400

T-38: Talor Gooch, 284/+4, $31,150

T-38: Beau Hossler, 284/+4, $31,150

T-38: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 284/+4, $31,150

T-38: Matthew NeSmith, 284/+4, $31,150









































Story continues

RELATED: Road Warrior: Sungjae Im discusses his nomad life on the PGA Tour

T-42: Chris Baker, 285/+5, $24,850

T-42: Bud Cauley, 285/+5, $24,850

T-42: Billy Horschel, 285/+5, $24,850

T-42: Vaughn Taylor, 285/+5, $24,850

T-42: Harold Varner III, 285/+5, $24,850

T-47: Brian Harman, 286/+6, $18,573.34

T-47: Danny Lee, 286/++6, $18,573.34

T-47: Matt Jones, 286/6, $18,573.33

T-47: Kurt Kitayama, 286/+6, $18,573.33

T-47: Tom Lewis, 286/+6, $18,573.33

T-47: Kevin Streelman, 286/+6, $18,573.33

T-53: Stewart Cink, 287/+7, $16,555

T-53: Grayson Murray, 287/+7, $16,555

T-53: Sam Ryder, 287/+7, $16,555

T-53: Scott Stallings, 287/+7, $16,555

57: Michael Thompson, 288/+8, $16,170































RELATED: Ben An sends perfect tweet following rough first round at Honda Classic

T-58: Dylan Frittelli, 289/+9, $15,890

T-58: Harry Higgs, 289/+9, $15,890

T-58: Matthew Wolff, 289/+9, $15,890

T-61: Mark Anderson, 290/+10, $15,470

T-61: Austin Cook, 290/+10, $15,470

T-61: Cameron Percy, 290/+10, $15,470

T-64: Sam Burns, 291/+11, $15,120

T-64: Fabián Gómez, 291/+11, $15,120

66: Brian Stuard, 292/+12, $14,910

67: Zach Johnson, 293/+13, $14,770

68: Patton Kizzire, 294/+14, $14,630

69: Hayden Buckley, 297/+17, $14,490























WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

