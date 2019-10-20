Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges is just in its third year, but already its reputation proceeds it. Specifically, its status as a big-money event on the PGA Tour.

The total purse for the no-cut, limited-field event held at The Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in South Korea is $9.75 million. That’s the largest prize money payout for any tournament on the PGA Tour that isn’t a major championship, a WGC or the Players. Not only did the winner on Sunday, Justin Thomas, grab more than $1 million ($1,755,000 to be exact), but so did the runner-up, Danny Lee ($1,053,000 to also be exact).

Below is the prize money payout for each place in the tournament. Next week at the inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan, the players will also be contending for a $9.75 million purse.

Win: Justin Thomas, -20, $1,755,000

2: Danny Lee, -19, $1,053,000

T-3: Hideki Matsuyama, -15, $507,000

T-3: Gary Woodland, -15, $507,000

T-3: Cameron Smith, -15, $507,000

T-6: Tyrrell Hatton, -13, $338,812.50

T-6: Byeong Hun An, -13, $338,812.50

T-8: Ryan Moore, -12, $273,000

T-8: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, -12, $273,000

T-8: Wyndham Clark, -12, $273,000

T-8: Jordan Spieth, -12, $273,000

T-12: Corey Conners, -11, $197,047.50

T-12: Ryan Palmer, -11, $197,047.50

T-12: Joaquin Niemann, -11, $197,047.50

T-12: Kevin Streelman, -11, $197,047.50

T-16: K.J. Choi, -10, $148,785

T-16: Jhonattan Vegas, -10, $148,785

T-16: Graeme McDowell, -10, $148,785

T-16: Ian Poulter, -10, $148,785

T-20: Andrew Putnam, -9, $103,285

T-20: Matt Jones, -9, $103,285

T-20: Nate Lashley, -9, $103,285

T-20: Kevin Na, -9, $103,285

T-20: Charles Howell III, -9: $103,285

T-20: Tommy Fleetwood, -9, $103,285

















































T-26: Sung Kang, -8, $69,810

T-26: Si Woo Kim, -8, $69,810

T-26: Harold Varner III, -8, $69,810

T-26: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -8, $69,810

T-26: Emiliano Grillo, -8, $69,810

T-31: Viktor Hovland, -7, $55,477.50

T-31: Phil Mickelson, -7, $55,477.50

T-31: Pat Perez,-7, $55,477.50

T-31: Jason Day, -7, $55,477.50

T-31: Rory Sabbatini, -7, $55,477.50

T-36: Charley Hoffman, -6, $45,597.50

T-36: Jung-gon Hwang, -6, $45,597.50

T-36: Collin Morikawa, -6, $45,597.50

T-39: Soomin Lee, -5, $38,610

T-39: Lucas Glover, -5, $38,610

T-39: Sungjae Im, -5, $38,610

T-39: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, -5, $38,610

T-43: Marc Leishman, 4, $31,785

T-43: Dylan Frittelli, -4, $31,785

T-43: Joel Dahmen, -4, $31,785







































T-46: Adam Schenk, -3, $22,717.50

T-46: Hyungjoon Lee, -3, $22,717.50

T-46: Kevin Tway, -3, $22,717.50

T-46: Branden Grace, -3, $22,717.50

T-46: Keith Mitchell, -3, $22,717.50

T-46: Chase Koepka, -3, $22,717.50

T-46: Adam Long, -3, $22,717.50

T-46: Chez Reavie, -3, $22,717.50

T-46: Danny Willett, -3, $22,717.50

T-46: Kyongjun Moon, -3, $22,717.50

56: C.T. Pan, -2, $19,890

T-57: Luke List, -1, $19,500

T-57: Troy Merritt, -1, $19,500

T-57: Abraham Ancer, -1, $19,500

T-60: Sergio Garcia, E, $18,915

T-60: Sanghyun Park, E, $18,915

T-60: Vaughn Taylor, E, $18,915

































63: Chesson Hadley, +1, $18,525

64: Billy Horschel, +2, $18,330

T-65: Jazz Janewattananond, +3, $18,037.50

T-65: Max Homa, +3, $18,037.50

T-67: Jeongwoo Ham, +5, $17,647.50

T-67: Wonjoon Lee, +5, $17,647.50

T-69: Michael Kim, +6, $17,257.50

T-69: Whee Kim, +6, $17,257.50

T-69: Yongjun Bae, +6, amateur

T-72: Brian Stuard, +8, $16,867.50

T-72: Yi Keun Chang, +8, $16,867.50

74: Matthew Wolff, +11, $16,575

75: Scott Piercy, +13, $16,380

76: Tae Hee Lee, +19, $16,185



























