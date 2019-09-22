Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship
For the first time in tournament history—which dates back to 1968 and the inaugural Magnolia State Classic—the Sanderson Farms Championship had its own date on the PGA Tour calendar. And with that, the tournament also had all the spoils of a full-status regular-season event. A full 500 FedEx Cup points went to the winner, Sebastian Munoz, along with an invitation to the Masters, the Players Championship and the PGA Championship. And for the first time, the champion made more than $1 million for his efforts at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi; Munoz, en route to his first career PGA Tour title, earned $1,188,000 for his playoff win over Sungjae Im.
This year's total purse was $6.6 million, by far the largest ever for this tour stop. A year ago, when the event was still played the same week as the WGC-HSBC Champions, the prize money payout was just $4.4 million, with Cameron Champ winning $792,000. In its first year back in 1968, the entire purse was just $20,000, and it wasn't until 1996 when the tournament purse actually reached the $1 million mark.
Here’s a look at the prize money payout for every player who makes the cut at this week's event.
Win: Sebastian Munoz, -18, $1,188,000
P2: Sungjae Im, -18, $719,400
3: Byeong Hun An, -17, $455,400
T4: Kevin Streelman, -16, $297,000
T4: Carlos Ortiz, -16, $297,000
T6: Bronson Burgoon, -15, $208,230
T6: Dylan Frittelli, -15, $208,230
T6: George McNeill, -15, $208,230
T6: Harris English, -15, $208,230
T6: Dominic Bozzelli, -15, $208,230
T11: Lanto Griffin, -14, $153,450
T11: J.T. Poston, -14, $153,450
T11: Cameron Percy, -14, $153,450
T14: Brian Harman, -13, $123,750
T14: Zach Johnson, -13, $123,750
T16: Cameron Tringale, -12, $110,550
T16: Scottie Scheffler, -12, $110,550
T18: Denny McCarthy, -11, $87,450
T18: Garrett Osborn, -11, $87,450
T18: Richy Werenski, -11, $87,450
T18: Zack Sucher, -11, $87,450
T18: Fabián Gómez, -11, $87,450
T23: Peter Uihlein, -10, $59,070
T23: Adam Long, -10, $59,070
T23: David Hearn, -10, $59,070
T23: Charley Hoffman, -10, $59,070
T23: Robert Streb, -10, $59,070
T28: Brian Stuard, -9, $42,363.75
T28: Robby Shelton, -9, $42,363.75
T28: Shawn Stefani, -9, $42,363.75
T28: Cameron Davis, -9, $42,363.75
T28: Scott Stallings, -9, $42,363.75
T28: Cameron Champ, -9, $42,363.75
T28: Mark Anderson, -9, $42,363.75
T28: Stewart Cink, -9, $42,363.75
T36: Adam Schenk, -8, $32,780
T36: Tommy Gainey, -8, $32,780
T36: J.J. Spaun, -8, $32,780
T39: Davis Riley, -7, $26,730
T39: Aaron Wise, -7, $26,730
T39: Emiliano Grillo, -7, $26,730
T39: Michael Gellerman, -7, $26,730
T39: Tom Hoge, -7, $26,730
T39: Scott Brown, -7, $26,730
T45: Ben Crane, -6, $18,828.86
T45: Sam Burns, -6, $18,828.86
T45: Anirban Lahiri, -6, $18,828.86
T45: Jamie Lovemark, -6, $18,828.86
T45: Peter Malnati, -6, $18,828.86
T45: Vincent Whaley, -6, $18,828.85
T45: Brandt Snedeker, -6, $18,828.85
T52: Doc Redman, -5, $1
6,038 T52: Roberto Castro, -5, $16,038
T54: Joaquin Niemann, -4, $15,312
T54: Bo Hoag, -4, $15,312
T54: Sebastian Cappelen, -4, $15,312
T54: Jonathan Byrd, -4, $15,312
T54: Bill Haas, -4, $15,312
T54: Russell Henley, -4, $15,312
60: Xinjun Zhang, -3, $14,850
T61: Rafael Campos, -2, $14,520
T61: Patrick Rodgers, -2, $14,520
T61: Alex Cejka, -2, $14,520
T61: Si Woo Kim, -2, $14,520
T65: Chase Seiffert, -1, $14,124
T65: Brian Gay, -1, $14,124
67: Ricky Barnes: +2, $13,926
68: Daniel Chopra: +6, $13,794
Originally Appeared on Golf Digest