Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship

For the first time in tournament history—which dates back to 1968 and the inaugural Magnolia State Classic—the Sanderson Farms Championship had its own date on the PGA Tour calendar. And with that, the tournament also had all the spoils of a full-status regular-season event. A full 500 FedEx Cup points went to the winner, Sebastian Munoz, along with an invitation to the Masters, the Players Championship and the PGA Championship. And for the first time, the champion made more than $1 million for his efforts at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi; Munoz, en route to his first career PGA Tour title, earned $1,188,000 for his playoff win over Sungjae Im.

This year's total purse was $6.6 million, by far the largest ever for this tour stop. A year ago, when the event was still played the same week as the WGC-HSBC Champions, the prize money payout was just $4.4 million, with Cameron Champ winning $792,000. In its first year back in 1968, the entire purse was just $20,000, and it wasn't until 1996 when the tournament purse actually reached the $1 million mark.

Here’s a look at the prize money payout for every player who makes the cut at this week's event.

Win: Sebastian Munoz, -18, $1,188,000

P2: Sungjae Im, -18, $719,400

3: Byeong Hun An, -17, $455,400

T4: Kevin Streelman, -16, $297,000

T4: Carlos Ortiz, -16, $297,000

T6: Bronson Burgoon, -15, $208,230

T6: Dylan Frittelli, -15, $208,230

T6: George McNeill, -15, $208,230

T6: Harris English, -15, $208,230

T6: Dominic Bozzelli, -15, $208,230

T11: Lanto Griffin, -14, $153,450

T11: J.T. Poston, -14, $153,450

T11: Cameron Percy, -14, $153,450

T14: Brian Harman, -13, $123,750

T14: Zach Johnson, -13, $123,750

T16: Cameron Tringale, -12, $110,550

T16: Scottie Scheffler, -12, $110,550

T18: Denny McCarthy, -11, $87,450

T18: Garrett Osborn, -11, $87,450

T18: Richy Werenski, -11, $87,450

T18: Zack Sucher, -11, $87,450

T18: Fabián Gómez, -11, $87,450











































T23: Peter Uihlein, -10, $59,070

T23: Adam Long, -10, $59,070

T23: David Hearn, -10, $59,070

T23: Charley Hoffman, -10, $59,070

T23: Robert Streb, -10, $59,070

T28: Brian Stuard, -9, $42,363.75

T28: Robby Shelton, -9, $42,363.75

T28: Shawn Stefani, -9, $42,363.75

T28: Cameron Davis, -9, $42,363.75

T28: Scott Stallings, -9, $42,363.75

T28: Cameron Champ, -9, $42,363.75

T28: Mark Anderson, -9, $42,363.75

T28: Stewart Cink, -9, $42,363.75

T36: Adam Schenk, -8, $32,780

T36: Tommy Gainey, -8, $32,780

T36: J.J. Spaun, -8, $32,780

T39: Davis Riley, -7, $26,730

T39: Aaron Wise, -7, $26,730

T39: Emiliano Grillo, -7, $26,730

T39: Michael Gellerman, -7, $26,730

T39: Tom Hoge, -7, $26,730

T39: Scott Brown, -7, $26,730











































T45: Ben Crane, -6, $18,828.86

T45: Sam Burns, -6, $18,828.86

T45: Anirban Lahiri, -6, $18,828.86

T45: Jamie Lovemark, -6, $18,828.86

T45: Peter Malnati, -6, $18,828.86

T45: Vincent Whaley, -6, $18,828.85

T45: Brandt Snedeker, -6, $18,828.85

T52: Doc Redman, -5, $1 6,038 T52: Roberto Castro, -5, $1 6,038

T54: Joaquin Niemann, -4, $15,312

T54: Bo Hoag, -4, $15,312

T54: Sebastian Cappelen, -4, $15,312

T54: Jonathan Byrd, -4, $15,312

T54: Bill Haas, -4, $15,312

T54: Russell Henley, -4, $15,312

60: Xinjun Zhang, -3, $14,850

T61: Rafael Campos, -2, $14,520

T61: Patrick Rodgers, -2, $14,520

T61: Alex Cejka, -2, $14,520

T61: Si Woo Kim, -2, $14,520

T65: Chase Seiffert, -1, $14,124

T65: Brian Gay, -1, $14,124

67: Ricky Barnes: +2, $13,926

68: Daniel Chopra: +6, $13,794













































