Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2019 Safeway Open

Cameron Champ took a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Safeway Open on Sunday. It's a nice cushion to have when you're a 24-year-old trying to live up to a reputation forged by winning your first PGA Tour title in just your ninth career PGA Tour start. After winning the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship, Champ was quickly labeled one of the tour's next big things, but the rest of his rookie season proved that success on tour isn't as easy as Champ first make it look.

To Champ's credit, he didn't allow the lead to keep him from staying aggressive. The former Texas A&M star made birdies on three of his first six holes to keep the chasing pack—13 players started the day within five strokes of Champ—from feeling like they had a real shot of chasing him down at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif., a course that rewards precision over patience. He would finish off Sunday with a three-under 69, including a birdie on the last hole, to win by one over Adam Hadwin.

What was at stake in wine country—besides of course one of the coolest winner's trophy on the PGA Tour? Well, the prize money, as usual, was not too shabby. The overall purse is $6.6 million with the champion pulling in $1.188 million.

As for the rest of the field? Well, here's the prize money payout for every player who made the cut this week in California.

Win: Cameron Champ, -17, $1,188,000

2: Adam Hadwin, -16, $719,400

3: Marc Leishman, -14, $455,400

T-4: Charles Howell III, -13, $277,750

T-4: Zac Blair, -13, $277,750

T-4: Justin Thomas, -13, $277,750

T-7: Dylan Frittelli, -12, $207,350

T-7: Cameron Percy, -12, $207,350

T-7: Xinjun Zhang, -12, $207,350

T-10: Nick Watney, -11, $166,650

T-10: Collin Morikawa, -11, $166,650

T-10: Nick Taylor, -11, $166,650

T-13: Corey Conners, -10, $125,400

T-13: Mark Hubbard, -10, $125,400

T-13: Bryson DeChambeau, -10, $125,400

T-13: Roger Sloan, -10, $125,400

T-17: Adam Scott, -9, $90,750

T-17: Brian Stuard, -9, $90,750

T-17: Jim Furyk, -9, $90,750

T-17: Brandt Snedeker, -9, $90,750

T-17: Lanto Griffin, -9, $90,750

T-17: Harold Varner III, -9, $90,750











































T-23: Brice Garnett, -8, $52,140

T-23: Adam Long, -8, $52,140

T-23: Scott Harrington, -8, $52,140

T-23: Harry Higgs, -8, $52,140

T-23: Francesco Molinari, -8, $52,140

T-23: Chesson Hadley, -8, $52,140

T-23: Andrew Landry, -8, $52,140

T-23: Daniel Berger, -8, $52,140

T-23: Brian Gay, -8, $52,140

T-23: Michael Thompson, -8, $52,140

T-33: Rafael Campos, -7, $34,461.43

T-33: Isaiah Salinda, -7, $34,461.43

T-33: Harris English, -7, $34,461.43

T-33: Aaron Baddeley, -7, $34,461.43

T-33: Rhein Gibson, -7, $34,461.43

T-33: Chez Reavie, -7, $34,461.43

T-33: Sebastián Muñoz, -7, $34,461.43

T-40: John Oda, -6, $26,730

T-40: Carlos Ortiz, -6, $26,730

T-40: Kevin Chappell, -6, $26,730

T-40: Patrick Cantlay, -6, $26,730









































T-44: Hank Lebioda, -5, $20,842.80

T-44: Patrick Rodgers, -5, $20,842.80

T-44: Bo Hoag, -5, $20,842.80

T-44: Cameron Tringale, -5, $20,842.80

T-44: Bud Cauley, -5, $20,842.80

T-49: Si Woo Kim, -4, $17,006

T-49: Sungjae Im, -4, $17,006

T-49: Michael Gligic, -4, $17,006

T-52: Rob Oppenheim, -3, $15,807

T-52: David Hearn, -3, $15,807

T-52: Maverick McNealy, -3, $15,807

T-52: Robby Shelton, -3, $15,807

T-56: Tyler Duncan, -2, $15,180

T-56: Fabián Gómez, -2, $15,180

T-56: Talor Gooch, -2, $15,180

T-56: Jhonattan Vegas, -2, $15,180

T-60: Vaughn Taylor, -1, $14,784

T-60: Brendan Steele, -1, $14,784

T-62: Max Homa, E, $14,388

T-62: Bo Van Pelt, E, $14,388

T-62: Ricky Barnes, E, $14,388

T-62: Kristoffer Ventura, E, $14,388

66: Tyler McCumber, +4, $14,058

67: Scott Piercy, +5, $13,926















































